Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton fans swoon at couple's flirty throwback photo: 'Couple goals'

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram this week to share a sweet snapshot of herself and Blake Shelton just before they officially announced their relationship to the public a few years ago.

Stefani on Thursday shared the post, which shows her and Shelton smiling at one another at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The photo was taken not long before they went public in late 2015, per People.

Stefani, 49, captioned the image with a series of hashtags, including "#timeflies."

“Couple goals,” one person commented on the “Sweet Escape” singer’s photo.

“You guys are cute,” wrote another.

“One of my favorite moments with you two,” said a third.

This isn’t the first time the singer has gushed over Shelton, 42. In March, Stefani shared a Photoshopped throwback photo of the two. The month before, in light of Valentine’s Day, Stefani paid a sweet tribute to Shelton, calling him her “favorite guy.”

But social media isn’t the only place Stefani has expressed her love for Shelton.

Stefani told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” in June 2018 that the singer “changed [her] life.”

"He's my homeboy. He's my homey. He's just really an amazing all-around human so I feel so grateful for that," she added at the time.

The two fell for one another during the second season of NBC’s popular singing competition show, “The Voice,” according to People.