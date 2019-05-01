Ellen DeGeneres gifts Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani giant 'countdown clock,' urges proposal: 'Time is passing'

Time is running out for Blake Shelton to pop the big question to longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani — at least, according to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

The country singer appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday, where DeGeneres recalled the time she gave singer Jennifer Lopez a giant clock that featured a photo of Lopez and now-husband Alex Rodriguez.

“So Jennifer Lopez was here and I wanted to help her out with A-Rod, because she wanted to marry him, obviously like Gwen wants to marry you,” DeGeneres told the “God Gave Me You” singer.

“And I gave her a clock that she could give to him; like the clock is ticking, time is passing. I gave her the clock, and literally a week later he proposed to her,” added the host. (Lopez appeared on the show in February, per People, and the couple announced their engagement in March.)

DeGeneres then announced she had something for Shelton to give to Stefani, pulling out a similar giant clock that featured a photo of him and the “Sweet Escape” singer kissing.

“So you’re saying, there’s a chance she’s gonna ask me to marry her, with this clock?” Shelton joked in response.

“I’ll call her tonight. I’ll tell her she’s waiting for you,” DeGeneres joked back.

Despite DeGeneres’ not-so-subtle nudge, Stefani, 49, opened up to "Today" regarding her relationship with Shelton, 42, telling the program in December 2018 there’s “zero pressure” to get engaged.

“There is zero pressure. When there's trauma the way that we had trauma back in the day going through all these hard times and to get to a place where you find somebody that's like your best friend, that you know you can depend on and trust and go through life," she said at the time. "We're just trying to go through the moment as much as you can."

That said, the singer noted she hopes Shelton is her “forever” partner — regardless if they officially wed or not.

Shelton and Stefani have been dating for a few years, first falling for one another during the second season of NBC’s popular singing competition show, “The Voice,” according to People.