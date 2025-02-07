Blake Lively's war with Justin Baldoni puts new film, professional reputation at risk: experts

As her legal battle with Justin Baldoni continues, Blake Lively has her eyes on the future despite negativity seemingly surrounding her every move.

Earlier this month, the 37-year-old actress who sued her "It Ends With Us" co-star for sexual harassment, retaliation and emotional distress in December caught major heat for promoting her upcoming film with Anna Kendrick, "Another Simple Favor."

The sequel to the 2018 film "A Simple Favor" is scheduled to premiere at the South by Southwest film festival in March.

"Has no one told her she's canceled," one user commented on a Prime Video Instagram post, which tagged Lively, Kendrick, director Paul Feig, Amazon MGM Studios and the film's official Instagram page.

"Weird timing to promote this movie," another wrote.

With an impending trial, experts predict Lively's professional career might be at risk.

Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR, told Fox News Digital Lively's upcoming press tour could go one of two ways.

"Depending on your perspective, it will either be a distraction or an attraction. Put differently, the eyeballs that will be on this movie — and the press junket leading up to it — will either bring negative attention, which pulls from the integrity of the film, or it will generate a wave of interest that might not otherwise have been there, but for the ongoing legal drama with Baldoni," Eldridge said.

"Madonna was once rumored to have said 'all press is good press,' but media coverage isn't always a binary construct, and Lively has experienced that firsthand in recent months."

However, Jonathan Alpert , a psychotherapist and author of "Be Fearless: Change Your Life in 28 Days," said the drama between Lively and Baldoni could "be a problem" for the actress's reputation.

"Anytime there’s legal drama in Hollywood, it fuels headlines," Alpert said. "For Blake Lively, this isn’t just about the movie. It’s about her public image. Right now, the attention isn’t working in her favor. She’s already facing backlash for promoting the film amid this controversy, which suggests the public isn’t separating her personal situation from her professional work. That could be a problem.

"Her current situation will undoubtedly bring in more press," he said. "The real issue is whether it’s good press. If the focus stays on the legal battle, it could overshadow the film. Studios want actors who bring buzz to a project, but not the kind that makes audiences hesitant to buy a ticket. If Blake doesn’t take control of the narrative, the movie risks becoming a secondary story to the scandal."

"For Blake Lively, this isn’t just about the movie. It’s about her public image. Right now, the attention isn’t working in her favor." — Jonathan Alpert

On top of the Baldoni drama, Lively's rumored feud with Kendrick has resurfaced during the heavy promotion of the comedy. However, sources told People there "really is no drama or rift" between the two.

"Blake Lively’s refusal to promote — amid her messy legal battle Justin Baldoni — and growing tensions with Anna Kendrick. Anna is furious. Paul Feig is disappointed. Hollywood is in shock," one user posted on X (formerly Twitter), according to E! News. The tweet has since been deleted.

Feig, the film's director, was quick to shut down the rumor.

"This is total BS. Sorry," he responded to the tweet Jan. 10. "The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days."

Alpert says with this new press tour, Lively should focus on "staying ahead of the conversation."

"The worst thing she could do is look caught off guard or defensive as that will only fuel more speculation," he said. "She needs to have controlled talking points that acknowledge the drama but don’t dwell on it. The goal isn’t to dodge questions, it's to redirect the conversation before it spirals.

"Whether the feud with Kendrick is real or not doesn’t even matter at this point. Lively's reputation and the perception people have of her is what matters. Hollywood is built on relationships, and if there’s even a whisper that you’re difficult to work with, it sticks and could impact an actor's career.

"Right now, this plays into a larger problem for Blake. She’s in a public dispute with Baldoni, and there’s lingering tension with a co-star. That’s a double hit to her reputation that could affect her long-term career," he added. "At the end of the day, people forget controversy, but they don’t forget how someone handles it. If Blake stays poised, professional and in control, she’ll come out ahead."

Fox News Digital reached out to Lively's representatives for comment.

In December, Lively detailed allegations of sexual harassment , retaliation, intentional affliction of emotional distress, negligence and more against Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath in a complaint first filed with the California Civil Rights department and later in federal court.

In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of civil extortion and defamation.

Not long after filing his lawsuit, Baldoni and his team released unedited footage from the set of "It Ends with Us" that they claim refutes Lively's previous accusations of sexual harassment. However, the actress's legal team claims the footage bolsters Lively's allegations.

After the release, Lively's legal team demanded a gag order be issued against Baldoni's lawyer.

On Jan. 23, Baldoni's lawyers filed a response, calling Lively's gag order attempt an "intimidation tactic" and "tactical gamesmanship."

Baldoni and Lively's legal teams were in federal court recently, and a judge ordered that they follow New York's Rules of Professional Conduct, which limit speaking to the press.

Neither party will be permitted to make statements to the press that have a "substantial likelihood" of prejudicing a jury. However, the legal teams will be allowed to defend their clients in the media against publicity not created by either side in the dispute.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.