Blake Lively's 'Another Simple Favor' director shuts down speculation actress took over film

One day after Blake Lively caught heat for promoting her upcoming film during her nasty legal fight with Justin Baldoni, director Paul Feig publicly expressed support for the 37-year-old actress.

On Tuesday, a social media post was shared by Prime Video announcing the upcoming premiere of Lively's new film, "Another Simple Favor," which she stars in alongside Anna Kendrick.

The post, which also tagged Lively, Kendrick, Feig, Amazon MGM Studios and the film's official Instagram page, received a mix of reactions from fans.

One user wrote, "Paul Feig’s cut or Blake’s cut?" It was seemingly a reference to her "It Ends With Us" drama with the film's director, Baldoni.

"It’s my cut. There is no other cut. Blake has been nothing but supportive and a dream to work with," Feig wrote about Lively, who sued Baldoni for sexual harassment, retaliation and emotional distress in December. "She is the best and an amazing collaborator and I’m her biggest fan. Just wanted to clear that up."

"Has no one told her she's canceled," another user commented on the Prime Video Instagram post.

"I’ll never watch anything with Blake Lively ever again," one fan chimed in.

"Girl we are not supporting you anymore PACK IT UP," another person wrote.

Though others were quick to show their support.

"Was never really into this series but I’ll be watching to support Blake," one user wrote.

"I’m so happy that the world finally gets to have another round [heart eye emoji] lord knows we need it," wrote another.

Representatives for Lively did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time.

The new film promotion comes over a month after Lively filed her lawsuit against Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath. She first filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights department and later filed one in federal court in December.

In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of civil extortion and defamation.

Since then, the public feud has only escalated.

Baldoni accused Lively of holding their film, "It Ends With Us," hostage over the use of a Taylor Swift song.

In a lengthy timeline shared on Baldoni's website, which also features an amended lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, the actor and director shared a text exchange between Heath, a Sony Film executive and a Sony marketing executive (who had allegedly just spoken with Lively) that details Lively's alleged "escalating demands" over the film's release and "veiled threat" over the use of Swift's song, "My Tears Ricochet."

"While Lively is holding the Film hostage in the edit room, she is simultaneously stalling the Film’s marketing by refusing to approve key materials, including the trailer release," the timeline states, alongside screenshots of various messages between the three individuals.

"Lively will not approve the trailer release unless she is granted more time in the edit room with her personal editor. Adding to the pressure, Lively made a veiled threat, implying she might ‘change her mind’ about reaching out to Taylor Swift to secure the use of ‘My Tears Ricochet’ for the trailer if her demands are not met."

"My Tears Ricochet" was used in the film's first trailer and a scene in the movie.

Baldoni's team also released unedited footage from the set of "It Ends With Us." Both Lively and Baldoni have claimed the footage bolsters their respective claims.

After the release, Lively's legal team demanded a gag order be issued against Baldoni's lawyer.

"As Ms. Lively’s counsel have attempted, repeatedly, to caution Mr. Freedman, federal litigation must be conducted in court and according to the relevant rules of professional conduct," court documents state. "His conduct threatens to, and will, materially prejudice both the Lively Case and the Wayfarer Case by tainting the jury pool, because his statements are deliberately aimed at undermining the ‘character, credibility, [and] reputation’ of numerous relevant parties."

On Jan. 23, Baldoni's lawyers filed a response, calling Lively's gag order attempt an "intimidation tactic" and "tactical gamesmanship."

Baldoni and Lively's legal teams were in federal court Monday, where the judge ordered that they follow the New York Rules of Professional Conduct, which limit speaking to the press.

Neither party will be permitted to make statements to the press that have a "substantial likelihood" of prejudicing a jury. However, the legal teams will be allowed to defend their clients in the media against publicity not created by either side.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.