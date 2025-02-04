Blake Lively skewered on social media for promoting new movie amid Justin Baldoni legal drama

Amid her nasty legal battle with Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively is catching heat for promoting her upcoming film with Anna Kendrick.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old actress who sued her "It Ends With Us" co-star for sexual harassment, retaliation and emotional distress in December was tagged in a social media post promoting her new project, "Another Simple Favor," that prompted fans to share a mix of reactions.

"Has no one told her she's canceled," one user commented on the Prime Video Instagram post, which also tagged Lively, Kendrick, director Paul Feig, Amazon MGM Studios and the film's official Instagram page.

"Weird timing to promote this movie," another wrote.

"I’ll never watch anything with Blake Lively ever again," one fan chimed in.

"Girl we are not supporting you anymore PACK IT UP," another person wrote.

While some criticized Lively, others came to the star's defense.

"Team Blake," one fan wrote.

"Was never really into this series but I’ll be watching to support Blake," another wrote.

Representatives for Lively did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The new film promotion comes over a month after Lively detailed allegations of sexual harassment , retaliation, intentional affliction of emotional distress, negligence and more against Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath in a complaint first filed with the California Civil Rights department and later in federal court in December.

In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of civil extortion and defamation.

Since then, the public feud has only escalated.

Baldoni's team released unedited footage from the set of "It Ends With Us" that it claims refutes Lively's previous accusations of sexual harassment.

After the release, Lively's legal team demanded a gag order be issued against Baldoni's lawyer.

On Jan. 23, Baldoni's lawyers filed a response, calling Lively's gag order attempt an "intimidation tactic" and "tactical gamesmanship."

Baldoni and Lively's legal teams were in federal court Monday, where the judge ordered that they follow the New York Rules of Professional Conduct, which limit speaking to the press.

Neither party will be permitted to make statements to the press that have a "substantial likelihood" of prejudicing a jury. However, the legal teams will be allowed to defend their client in the media against publicity not created by either side.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.