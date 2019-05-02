Expand / Collapse search
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting their third child

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Baby bliss! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their third child together.

The 31-year-old actress revealed the pregnancy news when she stepped out to support her husband's new film — "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" — at the premiere in New York City on Thursday.

BLAKE LIVELY AND RYAN REYNOLDS' REACTION TO DAUGHTER'S VOICE AT TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERT IS PRICELESS

Lively is seen in a shimmery yellow dress, which hugged her baby bump. The "A Simple Favor" star was all smiles as she took solo pictures on the carpet. She also posed next to Reynolds, 42, who sweetly put his hand on Lively's back.

Blake Lively reveals she and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their third child together during the "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" premiere in New York City on May 2, 2019. ​

Blake Lively reveals she and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their third child together during the "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" premiere in New York City on May 2, 2019. ​ (Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock ​)

The couple — who tied the knot in 2012 — are already parents to two daughters: Inez, 2, and James, 4.

A rep for Lively did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.