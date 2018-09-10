Expand / Collapse search
Blake Lively teases Ryan Reynolds about Aviation Gin's truck advertisement

By Zoe Szathmary, | Fox News
Ryan Reynolds’ recent Instagram post showing off an Aviation Gin truck got the attention of a certain A-lister: his wife, actress Blake Lively.

Lively, 30, was among the users who reacted to the image Reynolds posted on Instagram Thursday.

“Who needs a mini van?! I'm driving this from now on,” Lively commented. “Subtle, gorgeous, and OHMYGAWDYOUREHUGE.”

RYAN REYNOLDS TELLS PADDINGTON BEAR TO 'WATCH YOUR F-----G BACK OVER PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

In the photo, the 41-year-old actor could be seen emblazoned on the vehicle, holding a cocktail in one hand and a bottle of the alcohol brand in the other.

Reynolds has an ownership stake in Aviation Gin.

According to a February press release, Reynolds pursued the investment after tasting the spirit for the first time, which touts itself as a "smooth" and "botanical" spirit.

“In the long and in no way disastrous marriage of showbiz and alcohol, so happy to announce I’m the proud owner of a gin company...” Reynolds tweeted.

BLAKE LIVELY, ANNA KENDRICK TROLL RYAN REYNOLDS WITH FAUX AFFAIR: 'WOULD IT REALLY COUNT AS CHEATING?'

Lively later made headlines in August for a humorous social media post when she went to an Aviation Gin bash.

“The look on our faces = when you all go to a party just for the free food…” she wrote when sharing a group photo.

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report. 