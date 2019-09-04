Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $2M to help migrant children at border

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are taking a stand against separating migrant children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The celebrity couple has pledged to donate $2 million to two different organizations focused on protecting the rights of migrant children: NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund (LDF) and the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights.

"We're blown away by the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, and the Young Center's commitment to not only justice and democracy, but humanity," said Lively and Reynolds in a statement. "Over the last few years, our perspective has grown and we've realized we have to do everything possible to foster more compassion and empathy in this world."

"History's being written right now. We're grateful to give back to organizations who give voice to so many," they added.

“LDF is thrilled to receive this generous gift from Blake and Ryan," LDF president and director-counsel Sherrilyn Ifill said in a statement to ET. "We have been impressed by the strength of their commitment and support, and by their sincere and deep concern about the issues that lie at the core of LDF’s work. They are among an increasing circle of artists and everyday people who recognize that each of us must play a role in protecting and strengthening our democracy, and who understand that racial justice is central to the integrity of our nation. We extend our gratitude to Blake and Ryan and encourage others to follow their lead.”

“We are so deeply grateful for this extraordinary gift from Blake and Ryan,” said Maria Woltjen, executive director of the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.

“Their donation will help ensure that the most vulnerable immigrant children — who are in detention facing deportation — will have an advocate to protect their rights and their best interests. Children are escaping rampant violence and persecution to seek safe haven in the U.S. The Waymaker Fund for Immigrant Children, created with this gift, is needed now more than ever. We are so moved by Blake and Ryan’s kindness and their generosity.”

Reynolds, 42, has previously used his platform to bring awareness to families being separated at the border.

In July 2018, he teamed up with various other A-Listers to read a letter which was written by an asylum-seeking Honduran mother, identified only as Mirian, who was separated from her 18-month-old son in April.

The letter detailed how Mirian fled Honduras in January 2018 seeking protection from government violence after her home was tear-gassed. Mirian claimed Border Patrol officials “did not provide any reason” for separating her from her son, who turned two on July 4, 2018.

Meanwhile, Lively, 32, was honored for her work fighting against child pornography at Variety's Power of Women event in 2017.

