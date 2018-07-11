Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, and more stars rally to read mom's letter after she was separated from 2-year-old son

Oscar-nominated actress Maggie Gyllenhaal called in a huge favor from her Hollywood peers to assist in an American Civil Liberties Union video to address President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy that has separated nearly 2,000 children from their parents, who were caught crossing the border illegally.

On Tuesday, the ACLU released a four-minute video titled, “My Name is Mirian” that shows stars Amy Schumer, James Franco, Chadwick Boseman, Jamie Lee Curtis and many others reading the story of Mirian, an asylum-seeking Honduran mother who was separated from her 18-month-old son in April.

The letter details Mirian’s experience in which she fled Honduras in January seeking protection from government violence after her home was tear-gassed. Mirian claimed Border Patrol officials at the U.S. - Mexico border “did not provide any reason” for separating her from her son who turned two on July 4.

Gyllenhaal created the video along with Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, which Mirian is involved with as part of a lawsuit against the U.S. government for separating migrant families.

Other stars in the video include Glenn Close, Lena Waithe, Riz Ahmed, Aubrey Plaza, Casey Affleck, Jeff Bridges, Method Man, The RZA, Miguel, Adam Shankman, Alia Shawkat, Anthony Ramos, amongst others.