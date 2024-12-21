Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment, retaliation and infliction of emotional distress

Months after rumors of an on-set feud between "It Ends with Us" costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni first surfaced, the "Gossip Girl" alum filed a complaint against the actor for sexual harassment.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the complaint — which was filed with the California Civil Rights department — details allegations of sexual harassment, retaliation, intentional affliction of emotional distress, negligence and more.

On Jan. 4, an "all hands" meeting was convened to address the" hostile work environment that had nearly derailed production," the documents state. Attendees included Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, Baldoni, who is the co-chairman and co-founder of Wayfarer Studios, director and actor Jamey Heath, and more.

"Ms. Lively was forced to address concerns about Mr. Baldoni and Mr. Heath's misconduct with them directly, and began doing so months before filming began. The concerns she raised were not only for herself, but for the other female cast and crew, some of whom had also spoken up."

According to the documents, some of the demands addressed included no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni’s or Heath's previous ‘pornography addiction,’ no more discussions about personal experiences with sex, no more descriptions of their own genitalia, no more adding sex scenes outside what was in the original script, no more discussions about Blake’s weight or deceased father, and more.

At the time, all parties agreed that the outlined conduct would cease. Despite the agreement, Lively claims in the complaint that Baldoni executed and participated in a "social manipulation" campaign to "destroy" her career and reputation.

In a statement given to The New York Times, Lively said, "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

Additionally, Lively denied that she or any of her representatives planted or spread negative information about Mr. Baldoni or Wayfarer, according to The Times.

Bryan Freedman, an attorney for Baldoni and Wayfarer, told The Times, "These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media."

Freedman added that Wayfarer, and its executives and PR team "did nothing proactive nor retaliated" against Lively. Freedman claims Lively's complaint is "another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation."

Representatives for Baldoni, including Freedman, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. A representative for Lively referred to the New York Times article for additional information.

Rumors of a feud between the costars started during the film's press tour this summer.

Fans took to TikTok and other social media platforms to share theories behind peculiar aspects of the press tour.

Baldoni largely did his portion of the press tour solo despite being the lead alongside Lively. The two never posed together for cast photos and Lively rarely mentioned her costar in interviews.

