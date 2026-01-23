Blake Lively branded 'f---ing terrorist' by Sony boss amid 'It Ends With Us' turmoil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A senior Sony executive involved in the making of "It Ends With Us" had harsh words about Blake Lively.

Andrea "Ange" Giannetti admitted she called Lively a "f---ing terrorist" as the working relationship between the actress and director Justin Baldoni reportedly broke down while filming the romantic drama in 2023. In her deposition, obtained by Fox News Digital, Giannetti described a five-hour meeting in which Lively demanded specific requirements be agreed upon before she would return to work on the film.

At this point, Lively had expressed concern about Baldoni's allegedly inappropriate behavior while filming "It Ends With Us."

Giannetti claimed the 17-point list of protections Lively put forth was agreed to "because there was a tremendous amount of money that had been invested and spent, and we had to finish the movie or it was unreleasable."

TAYLOR SWIFT CALLS JUSTIN BALDONI A 'B----' IN EXPLOSIVE TEXTS WITH BLAKE LIVELY REVEALED IN LAWSUIT

"Did Blake Lively threaten to leave the movie if the 17-point list wasn't signed without alteration or revision?" Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, asked during the Sept. 23 deposition.

"That's my understanding," Giannetti responded.

Freedman asked, "Do you recall telling Jamey Heath that you thought Blake was a ‘f---ing terrorist’?"

"Yes," she answered.

Much of Giannetti's deposition focused on the sexual harassment claims made by Lively against Baldoni and the film's producer, Jamey Heath. The Sony executive claimed she only knew of three allegedly uncomfortable incidents that had occurred during filming — a video shown to Lively, an encounter inside Lively's trailer, and comments made to a cast member about her appearance.

RYAN REYNOLDS COMPARES BLAKE LIVELY, JUSTIN BALDONI SITUATION TO JOHNNY DEPP CASE IN PRIVATE TEXT MESSAGES

Despite Lively's characterization of the allegations as sexual harassment, the Sony executive insisted the behavior didn't warrant HR intervention.

Ange Giannett: "I thought it was a s--- show, and there was – those incidents alone were not reason to call HR for a movie that we were cofinancing and distributing."

Esra Hudson: "How many women on a set have to be uncomfortable before you think it rises to the level of calling HR?

Ange Gianetti: "They didn't like him."

Esra Hudson: "What do you mean by that?"

Ange Giannetti: "They didn't like him."

Esra Hudson: "So you discounted their views on him?"

Ange Giannetti: "I heard of three incidents. You can ask me this a hundred times, I'm going to tell you the three incidents I know over and over again. The video, I saw the video. The trailer, we had a meeting in the trailer. It was resolved. And the director called Jenny Slate 'hot' in front of 300 people on set. Those were the three incidents. No, I did not think there was reason to call HR."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In her own deposition, Lively discussed another meeting held with Baldoni, Heath and the film's producer, Alex Saks, where she brought up the alleged incidents that had occurred on the film set. Baldoni's lawyer repeatedly questioned why Lively didn't classify the encounters as "sexual harassment" during the meeting, instead choosing to refer to them as "HR claims."

"I don't know what words I used because I wasn't planning on addressing the HR issues with them directly in my trailer with Alex Saks in that moment," Lively said during the July 31 deposition. "But I did express real concern for the things that had occurred thus far, including Jamey entering my trailer when I was naked from the waist up."

Lively detailed exactly what was discussed with Baldoni, Heath and Saks during the meeting.

"I remember discussing the video that Jamey showed me. I remember discussing the – Jamey entering my trailer. And I remember – I don't know if I told him this or if this is another thing that Ange shared, but how bad it felt for him to tell me personally that I felt sex – that I looked sexy and that I looked hot, and that I was also disturbed by the way that I understood Jenny to be feeling and experiences I'd seen with her."

Despite using the term "HR claims" at the meeting, Lively claimed the actions she was describing were "pretty obviously sexual harassment."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Age of Adaline" star accused Baldoni of sexual harassment while filming "It Ends With Us." However, Baldoni insisted Lively had "falsely" accused him in an attempt to repair her reputation following fallout from the movie's press tour after she allegedly took control of the film.

Baldoni, in his own lawsuit filed in January 2025, insisted that Lively had "falsely" accused him in an attempt to repair her reputation following the fallout of the movie's press tour after the actress took control of the film.

His lawsuit has since been dismissed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP