Ryan Reynolds compares Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni situation to Johnny Depp case in private text messages

Ryan Reynolds compared the public fallout between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively to the firestorm that followed Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in newly released text messages.

In August 2024 text messages, which were included in court documents filed Tuesday and obtained by Fox News Digital, Reynolds sent a lengthy text to his agent discussing the online narrative surrounding the premiere of "It Ends With Us."

"You can sort of feel the Baldoni stuff coming to a head online," he began his text thread to Warren Zavala. "Twitter and TikTok are inexplicably blaming Blake at the moment. But I can't imagine details won't come out because Baldoni and Jayme Heath offended, harassed or violated too many people. And the internet is obviously looking for answers and obviously seeing how every cast member and key crew member (including Colleen) won't be in the same room as the guy. All of them have at some point, over the last six months, unfollowed him on social media. Not one person has said Justin's name out loud in any interview at any time. At what point do Justin and Jayme not take a moment to step into the light and say, ' ... maybe it's us.'?"

Hours later, Zavala replied — claiming the online narrative targeting Lively seemed to be originating from bots. The two then began to discuss Baldoni's possible PR strategy, comparing it to Depp after Heard accused him of verbal and physical abuse.

Warren Zavala: "It's this guys incredible ego. It feels like he's laying a trap if her truth surfaces, while promoting a narrative digitally."

Ryan Reynolds: "Yeah. But honestly, someone is just gonna tell a journalist the real deal and it's gonna blow up in his face."

Warren Zavala: "One would think. But the truth does become muddled sometimes. That's why I'm concerned if he's laying a trap. I hope this fraud s--- weasel is exposed. I just want to protect our downside. The movie working is everything. Let's see if the noise subsides."

Zavala then sent a link to a news story about Baldoni and Lively fighting over the final cut of "It Ends With Us."

Warren Zavala: "This is all spin. I think we let it burn."

Ryan Reynolds: "How'd that work out for Depp??"

Warren Zavala: "Not well. Cratered both of them ultimately."

Baldoni did retain someone from Depp's crisis PR team before the legal battle began.

Fox News Digital reached out to Baldoni's rep for comment.

Lively and Baldoni starred together in the romance drama "It Ends with Us," which was based on Colleen Hoover's 2016 book. After a press tour rife with rumors of behind-the-scenes issues between the two, Baldoni and Lively filed lawsuits against each other.

The "Age of Adaline" star accused Baldoni of sexual harassment while filming "It Ends With Us." However, Baldoni insisted Lively had "falsely" accused him in an attempt to repair her reputation following fallout from the movie's press tour after she allegedly took control of the film.

His lawsuit has since been dismissed.

Legal teams for both parties appeared in court Thursday as Baldoni's side argued for a summary judgment. The actor's team insisted Lively's attorneys don't have enough evidence for the claims to head to trial.

Lively's team addressed four different incidents where the actress claimed she was sexually harassed on the film set, saying she did not consent to that touching which made her feel uncomfortable. They argued that Baldoni rewrote scenes, changing them graphically, without Lively’s consent. According to her legal team, when Lively complained, Wayfarer and Baldoni launched a smear campaign.

Baldoni's team claimed there is no evidence of sexual harassment and that "It Ends With Us" was a movie based on a book with some "hot and sexy scenes." The lawyer argued that Baldoni did not retaliate against Lively, but rather defended himself after she made sexual harassment claims against him.

The judge did not rule on the matter. As of now, Baldoni and Lively are heading to court in May 2026.

Fox News' Maria Paronich contributed to this report.