Taylor Swift calls Justin Baldoni a 'b----' in explosive texts with Blake Lively revealed in lawsuit

Newly released text messages between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift offer a raw, behind-the-scenes look at how the actress and her inner circle viewed Justin Baldoni as the "It Ends With Us" legal battle continues.

Swift called Baldoni a "b----," while Lively vented to the pop star in bombshell texts revealed in unsealed legal documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Lively and Baldoni starred together in the romance drama "It Ends with Us," which was based on Colleen Hoover's 2016 book. After a press tour rife with rumors of behind-the-scenes issues between the two, Baldoni and Lively filed lawsuits against each other.

The "Age of Adaline" star accused Baldoni of sexual harassment while filming "It Ends With Us." Baldoni insisted Lively had "falsely" accused him in an attempt to repair her reputation from the fallout from the movie's press tour after she allegedly took control of the film.

Dec. 5, 2024

On Dec. 5, 2024, Taylor Swift sent Blake Lively a link to a news story about Justin Baldoni claiming to be sexually traumatized by an ex-girlfriend. The following texts were sent weeks before Lively publicly accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of "It Ends With Us."

Taylor Swift: "I think this b---- knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin."

Blake Lively: "It's rings different when he doesn't end the story by saying ‘Did I always listen when they said no? No.’ like he did with me. But that must not've tested well in the focus group."

Blake Lively: "He's being honored at the vital voices for women event on Monday."

Taylor Swift: "This is so disgusting and I hate that he's clever about this s---."

Blake Lively: "This inspiring event celebrates men who are using their platforms, influence, and leadership to elevate women, combat gender-based violence, and promote gender equality worldwide."

Taylor Swift: "Well not him, her."

Blake Lively: "He's not. He just has a team. Yeah. Her. And his publicist Jennifer Abel."

Blake Lively: "And the comms people at his studio."

Taylor Swift: "He needs to be beaten by his OWN words."

Blake Lively: "Everyone weighs in before [he] responds to a text, writes and email, or trims his hair. It's wild everyone participates."

Blake Lively: "Yeah. I actually think it's important he's honored. And to all the people honoring him and not taking a moment to question… no one talks to him, no one will say his name, no one follows him, yet they all are close with each other… maybe it was him? Nahh it was the women because they wore flowers. That's how you know."

Taylor Swift: "Jesus Christ. Is everything still on track"

Blake Lively: "Oh yes. A week later tho. But worth the wait."

Taylor Swift: "Ok that's perfect. His own words, that's gonna be powerful."

Blake Lively: "That's what wild about this entire thing. Everthing is in their own words."

Taylor Swift: "It's the only way to beat liars and hypocrites."

Blake Lively: "Can you imagine feeling as confident as these predators that you're going to always get away with it. Him accepting an award as an ally for women. And Scooter going about [the] world with his head held high as he co owns and funds a crisis PR company that silences women."

Taylor Swift: "It's like a horror film no one knows is taking place."

Blake Lively: "Oh but they will. It's the only thing that can come of this. The good that protects other women from this happening to them."

Blake Lively: "Meanwhile I walk around feeling death sentence guilty and apologetic for being sarcastic and liking a theme party."

April 12, 2023

Text messages from April 2023 give additional context to an encounter between Blake Lively, Taylor Swift and Justin Baldoni that was first mentioned in the actor's January 2025 lawsuit against the "Gossip Girl" star.

Blake Lively: "If you get here w this doofus director of my movie is still here (I'll be ushering him out, but hope he's still here) can you do me a huge favor. I need help with him."

Blake Lively: "Can you tell him you're excited for the movie. That you read the book but what you're freaking out over is the pages I sent you. What a magnetic scene that is. Or whatever descriptives you're comfortable w. I'll send you the scene. You don't have to read of course. It's a quick read."

Blake Lively: "He's a clown and thinks he's a writer now and got this rewrite and told me he appreciates my passion. That's. It."

Blake Lively: "So having the greatest living story telling unknowingly echo to him how much you love what we're doing, (giving him credit as if he wrote them with me) will go such a long way."

Blake Lively: "You dug a movie out of a grave once already for me."

Taylor Swift: "I'll do anything for you !!"

April 12, 2023 (continued)

Blake Lively: "You were so epically heroic today. I recapped every moment to Ryan. I kept remembering stuff – You making s--- up about me and lenses. And referring to yourself as my doll. This clown falling for all of it. But also resisting it. You are the worlds absolute greatest friend ever. I won the lottery."

Taylor Swift: "I WON THE LOTTERY. You are the COOLEST PERSON IN THE WORLD and you like me !!"

Blake Lively: "The most bonkers part to me is him saying to you he doesn't know pop culture made me more mad than anything he's done to me."

Dec. 21, 2024

Taylor Swift texted Blake Lively on Dec. 21, 2024 – the day Lively's claims against Baldoni became public knowledge.

Taylor Swift: "You won. You did it"

Blake Lively: "It's turning."

Taylor Swift: "And you helped so many f---ing people who won't have to go through this ever again"

Blake Lively: "Remember August?"

Taylor Swift: "Never has a cancellation been reversed so fast. You guys don't understand how rare this is. To have proof and to take perfect steps to bring that truth into the light."

Swift was first brought into the legal back-and-forth in an attempt to prove Baldoni's claims that Lively had taken control of the movie's production.

"As stated all along, and reflected in our client's motions, as well as in messages from Sony discussing Ms. Lively’s behaviors, the evidence does not support the claims as a matter of law," Baldoni's lawyer told Fox News Digital in a statement. "A simple read of the newly released message exchanges make the truth abundantly clear. We remain confident in the legal process and clearing the names of all of the Justin Baldoni parties."

Lively's legal team told Fox News Digital the newly released text messages show the actress had documented her concerns regarding Baldoni in real-time as early as Spring 2023.

In his initial complaint, Baldoni's legal team suggested the actress had used her friendship with the globally famous Swift to threaten him. While working on the film, Lively insisted on rewriting the infamous scene. Baldoni had been hesitant about the idea, but told the actress he would "take a look at what she put together," according to the complaint. Afterward, Lively invited Baldoni to her New York City home, where the actor said he felt Swift and Reynolds had pressured him into using the rewritten scene.

"Later, Baldoni felt obliged to text Lively to say that he had liked her pages and hadn’t needed Reynolds and her megacelebrity friend to pressure him," the complaint said.

"I really love what you did. It really does help a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor [emoji] You really are a talent across the board. Really excited nd grateful to do this together," Baldoni's text said, according to the complaint.

A spokesperson for Swift previously denied the pop star had any connection to the 2024 film aside from the licensing of her song "My Tears Ricochet," which was featured in the movie's trailer and used in one scene.

