Blake Griffin roasts ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner's parent Caitlyn Jenner for giving daughters 'daddy issues'

Blake Griffin recently participated in Comedy Central's roast of Alec Baldwin, but the NBA star also didn't hold back when it came to making a few jokes aimed at ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner's parent Caitlyn Jenner.

"I know we're all here making fun of Caitlyn, but honestly I want to take this moment to publicly thank you. As an athlete, I want to thank you for bravery. And as a human, I want to thank you for the doors you’ve opened," the 30-year-old basketball player said in a preview of the upcoming segment.

“And on behalf of the entire NBA and half of the rappers on the Billboard charts, I want to thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues,” he jokingly added.

KENDALL JENNER SAYS SHE AVOIDED BRAD PITT AT KANYE WEST'S SUNDAY SERVICE FOR THIS REASON

The rib was met with laughter from both Caitlyn, 69, and the audience.

Griffin was previously linked to Kendall in 2017. However, according to People magazine, citing a source, Griffin's trade from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons ultimately affected his relationship with the 23-year-old model.

CAITLYN JENNER SLAMS TRUMP FOR 'RELENTLESS ATTACK' ON TRANSGENDER COMMUNITY

Earlier in the clip, Griffin also cracked a joke about the entire family, saying: “Caitlyn completed her gender reassignment in 2017, finally confirming that no one in that family wants a white d--k." Caitlyn laughed then stood up to clap for Griffin.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former Olympian later took to Instagram to share her take on the taping.

"Had a wild weekend roasting @alecbaldwininsta -so fun! Tune into Comedy Central on 9/15 if you want a good laugh," she captioned a photo from the show.