Kendall Jenner says she avoided Brad Pitt at Kanye West’s Sunday Service for this reason

Kendall Jenner missed out on a recent opportunity to meet Brad Pitt because her nerves got the best of her, the supermodel revealed Thursday.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Jenner, 23, revealed the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor recently attended her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Sunday Service.

“He was there," she said. "I think he’s been a couple of times but that was the first time he was there when I was there. And I literally left early. I like, couldn't even — I just saw ‘Once Upon a Time Hollywood’ and it was so good, and he just gets better with age."

She continued: “So I was like, 'I’ve gotta go.' No, [I didn’t want to meet him] because isn’t there a saying? Don’t ever meet your superhero or whatever? I don’t know. I just love him so much. I’m like, I’m just going to leave it at that and leave."

“I get nervous,” she added.

