'Black Panther' stuntman and three of his children killed in Atlanta car crash

Taraja Ramsess, a Hollywood stuntman with a long career in major films like "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War," has died. He was 41.

Ramsess was killed, along with three of his five children, in a car crash in Atlanta on Halloween night, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Officer Wells of DeKalb County, Georgia, stated, "Regarding the accident, the deceased victims have been identified as Taraja Ramsess (41-year-old male), Sundari Ramsess (13-year-old female), Kisasi Ramsess (10-years-old) and Fugibo Ramsess (1-month-old female)."

"Additionally, our initial investigation indicates Mr. Ramsess was operating a Ford F-150, traveling eastbound on I-20. As he was exiting onto Wesley Chapel Road, he collided with a tractor-trailer that had broken down in the left lane. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. We have no additional information at this time."

Ramsess' mother spoke out about the incident after it happened late last week, writing, "My beautiful, loving, talented son Taraja, along with two of my grand babies, his 13 yo daughter Sundari and his 8-week old newborn daughter Fujibo, were killed the previous night in a horrific traffic accident. My grandson, his 10yo son, Kisasi, ‘Sauce the Boss,’ is on life support. Two of my granddaughters survived, the 3-yo Shazia is still hospitalized but is recovering with minor injuries."

On Sunday, she provided an update, explaining that Kisasi had passed away as well.

She continued in her original tribute, "All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was. He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking. He a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be. Sundari, Sunny as she was called, also reflected that special light. Funny & loved to dance. Oh God! I can't believe they're gone!"

In addition to appearing in "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War," Ramsess was a stuntman on both of the sequels for the popular Marvel films. He also did stunt work for "Bad Boys for Life," "Creed III," "The Suicide Squad" and 2019's "Shaft."

He worked as a set dresser as well, with credits on films like "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and "The Walking Dead" to his name.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay paid tribute to Ramsess on Instagram, writing, "Taraja. Regal. That’s the word that comes to mind when I think of him. He walked like a king. And to me, always acted like one. He was a part of our crew family at ARRAY. He left us last night forever in a way that makes the hearts of all who knew him break into a million pieces."

"Taraja. We’d talk about art and his family. My goodness, did he love his children. A happy, whole love. Beautiful to behold. He loved making movies and TV too. Held many positions over the years. Immersing himself in all aspects of the craft," she added.

"I remember one day on set, we didn’t have enough Black background actors for a key scene. I had to recruit my crew members to be on-camera. Taraja was the first to say yes. Yes, I’ll do my real job and then jump into this wild scene playing a tough guy with a gun for you. From there - everyone else said yes too. He was that kind of person. A leader. A light. Taraja. His name is like music. We will continue to sing it. Bless his soul. Bless his memory. Bless his loved ones and the many comrades he leaves here as he journeys on."