Billy Ray Cyrus claims his soon-to-be ex-wife, Firerose, sent him a note shortly after he filed to end their marriage.

Following Firerose, real name Johanna Rosie Hodges, filing a counter complaint on June 14 claiming Cyrus was abusive, the singer’s lawyers released a statement to Fox News Digital addressing the claims.

"On behalf of our client, Billy Ray Cyrus, we wish to respond to the pleading that Johanna Rosie Hodges filed with the Court that was released to the press today. We regret that Ms. Hodges has chosen to litigate this 7-month marriage in the press and has left Mr. Cyrus with no recourse but to set the record straight," wrote Rose Palermo and Jason Talley of Cheatham Palermo and Garrett, who are representing Cyrus’ case.

The statement continues, "The allegations that Ms. Hodges states in her answer and counter-complaint are especially confusing and suspicious in its veracity since she begged Mr. Cyrus to forgive her and take her back only 2 days after he filed his pleadings to dissolve his marriage. When Mr. Cyrus returned to his home 2 days after Ms. Hodges was required, by Court Order, to vacate his residence of over 25 years and allowed him to return, he discovered a handwritten note from Ms. Hodges professing her love and need to be with Mr. Cyrus."

BILLY RAY CYRUS FILES FOR ANNULMENT ALLEGING INAPPROPRIATE MARITAL CONDUCT AFTER 7-MONTH MARRIAGE

A photo of the handwritten note provided by Cyrus’ legal team reads, "I miss you more than I can possibly explain in words Baby. Please let’s work this out and not become anything but closer out of this hellish experience. I need you. I love you. I am so sorry."

They also shared a screenshot of a text allegedly from Firerose following their split.

"I am listening to you Baby. I love you. I don’t want us to be on different sides fighting a war that nobody wins. I am going to do what you’re telling me because you promise me we can talk as soon as I’ve left and I trust you," it reads.

"You have been my best friend in the world every day for over 4 years. 24/7. I miss you terribly," the text continues. "My heart is shattered & I need my best friend right now more than ever."

Palermo and Talley’s statement points to the alleged love notes as contradictory to Firerose’s abuse claims.

"If Mr. Cyrus was truly guilty of the allegations that Ms. Hodges alleges in her pleadings, then it is mindboggling to try and explain why she would want to return to live with him. Furthermore, she was pleading with him to give her a chance to explain everything to him," they wrote.

On June 14, Firerose filed a counter complaint to Cyrus’ original annulment filing, claiming "extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse."

People reported that the complaint states Cyrus has substance abuse issues that make him "unpredictable and volatile" and that he allegedly filed for the annulment one day before she was set to undergo a preventative double mastectomy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Wife was the victim of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse," Firerose’s attorneys wrote in the complaint, which was obtained by the outlet. "Wife was subjected to Husband’s persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana which made Husband unpredictable and volatile towards Wife."

Cyrus originally filed for an annulment from Firerose on May 23 in Tennessee, citing that "consent to marriage was obtained by Fraud."

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer’s lawyers also provided an amended and supplemental complaint for the annulment, detailing the reasons for the fraud.

The documents state, "Throughout the parties dating relationship, the Defendant repeatedly asserted her maiden name was ‘Hodges’ and that that Defendant had never been married. During this time the Defendant repeatedly asserted that the Plaintiff was her soulmate, and that the Defendant wanted Plaintiff to be her one and only Husband. Accordingly, the Plaintiff trusted the Defendant and falsely believed that she was an honest person."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

It continues, explaining that Cyrus allegedly learned that Firerose was previously married, and that she entered the relationship "with the sole intention of inducing Plaintiff into a marriage to obtain the name ‘Cyrus’ under the belief it would help her fledgling music career."

Additionally, the document states that the reasons for fraud were not listed in the initial filing "out of kindness, since he was hoping to save the Defendant from personal embarrassment and shame." He was also allegedly concerned the split would impact the Australian singer’s path to U.S. Citizenship.

Cyrus also filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order on June 13 and claimed 37 unauthorized charges were made on his business American Express card by Firerose.

"As a result of these fraudulent charges… I am concerned that Ms. Hodges is in possession of other information that she may use to make fraudulent, unauthorized charges to my business and personal credit cards and accounts," Cyrus' filing stated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Firerose claimed there was "no emergency" in a response filed in court and obtained by Fox News Digital. The singer said she has had access to the American Express card in question since 2022.

"To claim Wife has made 37 unauthorized charges is untrue," her attorneys wrote in the filing. "Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage. Wife was simply living as she has since October 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off."

Cyrus had previously agreed to supply Firerose with money while the divorce proceedings played out.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Larry Fink contributed to this report.