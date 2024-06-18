Billy Ray Cyrus accuses estranged wife of $96,000 worth of fraudulent spending, files for restraining order

Billy Ray Cyrus accused his estranged wife, Firerose, of fraudulently spending $96,000 with his credit card.

Cyrus, 62, filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order on June 13 and claimed 37 unauthorized charges were made on his business American Express card by Firerose, known legally as Johanna Hodges, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"As a result of these fraudulent charges… I am concerned that Ms. Hodges is in possession of other information that she may use to make fraudulent, unauthorized charges to my business and personal credit cards and accounts," Cyrus' filing stated.

A representative for Cyrus had no comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

Firerose claimed there was "no emergency" in a response filed in court and obtained by Fox News Digital. The singer said she has had access to the American Express card in question since 2022.

"To claim Wife has made 37 unauthorized charges is untrue," her attorneys wrote in the filing. "Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage. Wife was simply living as she has since October 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off."

Cyrus had previously agreed to supply Firerose with money while the divorce proceedings played out.

In an order filed May 24, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer specifically agreed to pay $500 per night for a period of 10 nights so that Firerose may "stay at a hotel or Airbnb."

Additionally, Cyrus agreed to fork over $5,000 per month for Firerose to spend on "suitable" housing "for a period of 90 days or the dissolution of the marriage, whichever comes first."

Cyrus filed for an annulment from the Australian singer in May, citing "irreconcilable differences" and alleging "inappropriate marital conduct," according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The grounds for annulment were listed as "consent to marriage was obtained by fraud." Their date of separation was listed as May 22, 2024, documents stated.

"Husband charges that he is entitled to an annulment since he gave consent to marriage based on fraud by the wife, that had he known he would not have entered into the bonds of matrimony with his wife," the petition stated.

Cyrus reportedly now believes Firerose "isn’t the person he thought he married."

"He believes that she married for other reasons but love," a source told People magazine. "He believes she married him so he can take care of her financially. They’ve had drama and trust issues about money."

"He wants her out of his life," the source added. "They have a prenup. He’s disappointed right now, but surely will turn it around quickly. He tends to be a very positive guy."

Firerose and Cyrus got married in October on the musician's Tennessee property.

"10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony," they shared on social media at the time. "It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined."

The two first met on the set of "Hannah Montana" over 13 years ago.

"There's a couple old pine trees on the lot that look like Tennessee," he previously told People magazine. "Tex (his dog) and I would go out there in the middle of the day, and he'd take care of his business. And we'd stretch, and I'd think how much I missed Tennessee."

"On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don't know, recognition. I was like, 'This girl's a star.'"

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.