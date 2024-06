Billy Ray Cyrus took a trip down memory lane, sharing his "best" memory with daughter Miley Cyrus as the family continues to face feud rumors.

Early Friday morning, Billy Ray shared an image of himself holding a young Miley at the CMA Fan Fest. During the event, someone captured the photo, which is included in the country music crooner's post. Billy Ray wrote a poem that day that went along with the picture.

"One of my best memories ever: @cma Fest, back when it was Fan Fair," he began his caption. "That's @mileycyrus and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds. The next day, someone handed me this picture, and I wrote that poem right then on the bus."

Billy Ray jumped back to the present and celebrated his Grammy-winning daughter's success.

"I’m incredibly proud of her. She's a survivor and a true artist. She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible," he said. "We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you! Hope you all have a great Friday! Now rock the country!!!"

Billy Ray limited the comments on his Instagram post, meaning only accounts he follows can comment. Miley has not publicly acknowledged the post.

The rumored feud between Miley and Billy Ray has been festering in the media for months. The speculation began after Noah Cyrus didn't attend Tish Cyrus' wedding to Dominic Purcell in August 2023.

Noah and Braison were noticeably absent from their mother's wedding at the end of the summer. The siblings reportedly spent their mother's wedding day together, posting a since-expired Instagram story of an outing to Walmart where Noah wore a Billy Ray shirt.

Meanwhile, Miley served as her mother's maid of honor for the big moment and walked Tish down the aisle during the Malibu nuptials. Tish's wedding was also attended by Brandi and Trace.

"My whole life my mom has been behind the scenes," Miley told Vogue. "She was always the one getting me ready for big days, starting with cheerleading competitions, then eventually on sets or backstage before a performance. She has never stopped celebrating me and has been so supportive of my decisions. I feel honored to be that person for her now that I’m older.

"To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me," she added. "Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It’s almost like it’s for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom, who is such a young soul. Since they met, they both started aging in reverse. Somehow, my mom has gotten even more beautiful. The day was as special and magical as they are. To stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life."

Months later, Miley was absent when Billy Ray married Australian singer Firerose , 34. The couple announced their engagement in November 2022. A month after the couple's engagement was announced, Miley and Billy Ray unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Rumors of a rift between Miley and Billy Ray were further fueled when the "Party in the U.S.A" hitmaker won her first-ever Grammy Award. Miley took home two awards, best solo pop performance and record of the year in February.

After winning the Grammy Award for record of the year for her hit song "Flowers," Miley notably snubbed her father in her acceptance speech.

Miley thanked her team, Columbia Records, her mother, Brandi and boyfriend Maxx Morando, while leaving out her father, Noah, Trace and Braison. Miley told the audience she wanted to specifically thank "our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my ‘main gays,’ because look how good I look. Anyone else? Your wife, your fiancée, all the people that we love. Thank you all so much.

"I don't think I forgot anyone," she concluded, before adding, "But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"

Billy Ray did not publicly congratulate his daughter on her Grammy Award wins. However, he shared an Instagram post a few days after the award show with a caption that some fans interpreted as alluding to the rumored feud.

"Love is the answer," Billy Ray wrote alongside a photo of himself cozying up with Firerose in a field.

