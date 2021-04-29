Billy Joel’s daughter Alexa Ray reveals how the star reacted to her new song: ‘He called me right away’

Alexa Ray has the greatest supporter a singer could ever ask for – her father, Billy Joel.

On Thursday, the songstress recalled to PEOPLE (The TV Show!) how the piano man reacted after she released her new track "Seven Years."

"He called me right away," the 35-year-old told the outlet. "He’s pretty low-key, but he was like, ‘Honey, this is great!’ And I said, ‘Oh you kind of sound more like my mother. So enthusiastic!'"

The daughter of Christie Brinkley revealed that while Joel isn’t super tech-savvy, he always finds a way to show what a proud papa he is.

"He doesn’t know how to text," Alexa Ray explained. "He doesn’t understand social media. He loves to email. So recently I had a review in Billboard, and he sent it to me. He was like, ‘You got a great review in Billboard, honey!'"

Alexa Ray said that recently, she’s been inspired by her family's love of music.

"I was the only child when I was young," she said. "My mom would dress me up as Liesl from ‘Sound of Music.’ My dad would play. And we would just do that all day long."

Back in 2015, Alexa Ray told Fox News that her father has greatly influenced her as she embarked on her own career as a solo artist.

"He can transcend genres and do of these different voices," she shared at the time. "He can do that more doo-wop, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons sound that he does on ‘52nd Street,’ but he can be more of a classic rock ’n’ roll guy, which he does on ‘Glass Houses.’"

"I learned about embracing all different genres as opposed to just getting attached to one. I just learned so much from him. He’s like a musical encyclopedia," she added.

And as for Brinkley? Alexa Ray said she’s inherited plenty of style from her mom. The two women posed together, along with younger sister Sailor Brinkley-Cook, for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

She shared it was Brinkley, 67, who encouraged her to be confident, as well as to embrace herself, inside and out.

"I’ve learned pretty much everything from my mom," said Joel. "She’s taught me a lot about just taking care of yourself — skincare, great makeup tricks. She’s very good at putting together that very effortless-style look… [And] she’s got the best style. She’s really the most stylish woman I know. I’m just trying to keep up!"