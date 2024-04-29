Expand / Collapse search
Christie Brinkley’s ex-husband Billy Joel serenades her at concert 30 years after split

Brinkley and Joel divorced in 1994, but remain friends

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Billy Joel serenades Christie Brinkley with 'Uptown Girl' Video

Billy Joel serenades Christie Brinkley with 'Uptown Girl'

During his concert at Madison Square Garden, Billy Joel performed his song "Uptown Girl" in front of the girl he wrote it about - his ex-wife, Christie Brinkley. (CREDIT: @merrrr___ /LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)

Christie Brinkley may be one of Billy Joel's several ex-wives, but she is his only "Uptown Girl."

The supermodel, 70, was spotted at Joel's concert in New York City on Friday. In video obtained by Fox News Digital, Brinkley looked elated as she swayed back and forth to "Uptown Girl," a song Joel wrote about her in 1983. She was broadcast on the jumbotron for the whole crowd to see.

Another angle of the moment, captured and shared on TikTok, shows Brinkley singing along.

Billy Joel holds his microphone in the air at Madison Square Garden as he performs "Uptown Girl" and smile

Billy Joel looked joyful performing "Uptown Girl" at Madison Square Garden. (@merrrr___ /LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)

Pictures show Joel seemingly singing passionately to Brinkley. 

Billy Joel serenades Christie Brinkley with 'Uptown Girl' Video

Although the couple divorced in 1994, the two have remained friends. They share a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, who also performed on Friday at Joel's concert. 

The "Piano Man" singer is finishing up his residency at Madison Square Garden, which began in Jan. 2014 and will end in July 2024.

Alexa Ray Joel at the front of the stage in a pink dress and tights with her father Billy Joel behind her at the piano

Alexa Ray Joel performed with her father, Billy Joel, on April 26 at Madison Square Garden. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

In 2010, Joel finally confirmed that "Uptown Girl" was written about Brinkley (she did appear in the music video), although he explained that there was more to the story. 

"I wasn't even dating Christie when I started writing the song, I was dating Elle [Macpherson]," Joel shared on "The Howard Stern Show." He remembered a moment when he was surrounded by Brinkley, Macpherson and Whitney Houston while he was working on the song. 

Billy Joel in a suit stands next to Christie Brinkley in a dark coat and white scarf

Billy Joel confirmed in 2010 that "Uptown Girl" was written about his ex-wife, Christie Brinkley. (Robin Platzer/Images/Getty Images)

"That's why I started writing a song called ‘Uptown Girls’. It was plural. I couldn't believe, you know, the situation I was in," he said of having a bevy of beauties near him.

Christie Brinkley in a black dress wraps her arm around Billy Joel looking away from the camera

Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley were married for nine years. (Sonia Moskowitz/IMAGES/Getty Images)

Joel, 74, said when he and Macpherson went their separate ways, the nature of the song changed because of his relationship with Brinkley. "And then I started dating Christie and rather than it [being] about all these different girls, she became the ‘Uptown Girl.’ I started writing it about one person."

Christie Brinkley in a red smiles on the carpet split Billy Joel looks slightly over his shoulder back at the camera on the carpet

Although they have both moved on since their divorce, Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel remain friends. (Getty Images)

Both the model and musician have since moved on, having each been married four times. In 1994, Brinkley was briefly married to Richard Taubman. She was married to Peter Cook from 1996 to 2008. They have two children together.

Joel married Katie Lee in 2004, only to split in 2009. He is now married to Alexis Roderick. The couple has two daughters.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

