Billy Joel reschedules Madison Square Garden concert due to virus

Billy Joel has canceled his very last Madison Square Garden show of 2022 due to an illness he contracted.

The "Piano Man" crooner has been a regular performer at MSG in New York since 2014 when he first started his residency at the venue. Since then, he has played one concert each month at MSG.

The show, which was slated to take place on Dec. 19, 2022, would have marked Joel's 86th monthly show and his 132nd at Madison Square Garden. The December show would have been the last of the year.

Joel announced the news of his show's cancellation Sunday on Twitter, citing a "viral infection" as the culprit. He also announced that the show would be postponed to June 2023.

"I'm disappointed to share that I'm under doctor's orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection so unfortunately, I must postpone my Monday, December 19th concert at Madison Square Garden to June," the singer wrote on Twitter.

The "Uptown Girl" singer also expressed his sorrow for announcing the cancellation so close to the day of the show.

"I'm so sorry to let you know so close to show day, but I was hoping to be closer to a full recovery by now. Sadly, that hasn't happened. I look forward to seeing you kn the New Year," Joel ended his post.

In addition to his popular Madison Square Garden residency, Joel just recently announced a series of stadium concerts in collaboration with Stevie Nicks for 2023. So far, shows have been announced at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, GEHA Field at Arrowhead in Kansas City, Missouri, and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.