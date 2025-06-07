Billy Joel jokes about aging, cremation after brain disorder diagnosis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary singer Billy Joel is remaining in good spirits despite his serious health battle.

While Joel, 76, was notably absent from the premiere of his new documentary, "And So It Goes," due to his brain disorder diagnosis, he made sure to send fans a message.

"Billy wishes he were here tonight, and he asked us to convey his greetings to you all," director Susan Lacy, along with Jessica Levin shared with the crowd at the Tribeca Film Festival, according to Variety.

"He said ‘getting old sucks, but it’s still preferable to getting cremated’, Joel said in his message to fans.

"He will be back," Lacy added.

As the "Piano Man" had been sidelined by his health, Joel made sure to send fans a message that was equal parts heartfelt and darkly humorous. It’s the first public message from Joel since news broke of his brain disorder diagnosis.

On May 23, Joel announced he was canceling all his shows since he'd been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), which affects his vision, hearing and balance. According to Yale Medicine, it is a rare condition.

NPH is a condition that happens when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside the skull and presses on the brain. This condition is most likely to occur in people over 65. Treating this condition involves surgery to implant a shunt to drain excess fluid from the inside of the skull, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The singer-songwriter took to his social media to share a statement with his fans.

"This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance," it read in part.

"Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health."

Joel concluded, "I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding."

His wife, Alexis Roderick Joel, shared a statement with Fox News Digital.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received. Bill is beloved by many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future," she said.