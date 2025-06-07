Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Tribeca Film Festival

Billy Joel jokes about aging, cremation after brain disorder diagnosis

76-year-old 'Piano Man' missed his documentary premiere due to his serious health battle

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Billy Joels wife Alexis Joel says singer is ‘trying to get better’ after postponing tour Video

Billy Joels wife Alexis Joel says singer is ‘trying to get better’ after postponing tour

Billy Joels wife Alexis Joel shared an update on the singers health after he postponed his tour for four months to recover from a medical condition that required surgery and rehabilitation.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary singer Billy Joel is remaining in good spirits despite his serious health battle. 

While Joel, 76, was notably absent from the premiere of his new documentary, "And So It Goes," due to his brain disorder diagnosis, he made sure to send fans a message. 

"Billy wishes he were here tonight, and he asked us to convey his greetings to you all," director Susan Lacy, along with Jessica Levin shared with the crowd at the Tribeca Film Festival, according to Variety.

BILLY JOEL OPENS UP ABOUT AFFAIR THAT LED TO TWO SUICIDE ATTEMPTS

Billy Joel piano

"Piano Man" Billy Joel jokes "getting old sucks" during a health battle. (Getty Images)

"He said ‘getting old sucks, but it’s still preferable to getting cremated’, Joel said in his message to fans. 

"He will be back," Lacy added. 

"Getting old sucks, but it’s still preferable to getting cremated."

— Billy Joel

As the "Piano Man" had been sidelined by his health, Joel made sure to send fans a message that was equal parts heartfelt and darkly humorous. It’s the first public message from Joel since news broke of his brain disorder diagnosis.

BILLY JOEL CANCELS ALL CONCERTS DUE TO BRAIN DISORDER DIAGNOSIS

Close up of Billy Joel sitting behind piano

On May 23, Joel announced he was canceling all his shows since he'd been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), which affects his vision, hearing and balance.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On May 23, Joel announced he was canceling all his shows since he'd been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), which affects his vision, hearing and balance. According to Yale Medicine, it is a rare condition.

NPH is a condition that happens when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside the skull and presses on the brain. This condition is most likely to occur in people over 65. Treating this condition involves surgery to implant a shunt to drain excess fluid from the inside of the skull, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Billy Joel performing at Madison Square Garden

The 76-year-old "Piano Man" missed his documentary premiere due to his serious health battle. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The singer-songwriter took to his social media to share a statement with his fans.

"This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance," it read in part.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

billy joel and alexis joel smiling at event

Billy Joel's wife Alexis is hopeful about her husband's recovery following a brain disorder diagnosis. (Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for The Everglades Foundation)

Joel concluded, "I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His wife, Alexis Roderick Joel, shared a statement with Fox News Digital.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received. Bill is beloved by many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future," she said.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.