Billy Joel's wife remains 'hopeful' as legendary musician battles brain disorder

Billy Joel's wife Alexis remained optimistic about her husband's recovery days after revealing the "Piano Man" was diagnosed with a brain disorder and subsequently canceled his upcoming live performances.

The "Uptown Girl" singer was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), which affects his vision, hearing and balance, according to a social media post on Joel's account.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and support," Alexis wrote on Joel's Instagram page. "We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received."

She continued, "Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future."

The "We Didn't Star the Fire" musician married his fourth wife, Alexis Roderick, during a surprise wedding on July 4, 2015. The couple has two daughters together.

Joel, 76, announced his NPH diagnosis Friday, and said that the condition had been "exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance."

The statement continued, "Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health."

NPH is a condition that happens when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside the skull and presses on the brain. This condition is most likely to occur in people over age 65. Treating this condition involves surgery to implant a shunt to drain excess fluid from the inside of the skull, according to the Cleveland Clinic .

On Saturday, Joel's ex-wife, Christie Brinkley, sent love to her former partner following his diagnosis. The supermodel was married to Joel from 1985-94, and the former couple has one daughter, Alexa Ray, together.

"Dear Billy, the whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery," she wrote in the Instagram caption alongside a video of her and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook dancing at one of Joel's concerts.

"I was looking for some cute photos of you and Alexa to send you, when I came across this clip from a recent concert. It made me laugh ... but it also reminded me of all the joy you create, and all the sensational sing-alongs you’ve [led]. You turn an arena of strangers into a living room full of friends as we all sway in unison."

She added, "I’m sure I’m speaking for everyone in that room when I say please take good care of yourself, we all want you back in that white hot spotlight, you’re OUR piano man. And we’re always in the mood for your melodies and we all hope you’re feeling alright! We Love You, the kids, me and an arena or two!"

The "New York State of Mind" singer-songwriter's concert cancellation comes months after he rescheduled several performances due to a "medical condition."

Joel postponed tour dates earlier this year to recover from a "recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors." The tour was expected to resume in Pittsburgh on July 5.

During Joel's performance on Feb. 22 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, the singer-songwriter tripped after he tossed his mic stand to a crew member at the end of "It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me," but he quickly recovered, according to Rolling Stone .

In 2024, Joel released "Turn the Lights Back On," his first new single since 2007.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez and Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.