Billy Bush compares Brooklyn Beckham family fallout to Prince Harry: ‘He went nuclear’

Television host Billy Bush is comparing Brooklyn Beckham's "nuclear" statement about Victoria and David Beckham to Prince Harry's infamous fall-out from the royal family.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Bush addressed Brooklyn making his family feud public by posting a lengthy statement on his Instagram stories on Monday.

"Well, it's unfortunate. I mean, like everything else, you've got to think the truth lies somewhere in the middle, right?" Bush began.

The TV host addressed a 2022 lawsuit where Nicola Peltz's father, Nelson Peltz, sued the original wedding planners hired for their Palm Beach wedding to get his down payment refunded.

"Those wedding planners, the original ones said she was very difficult," Bush said of Brooklyn's wife. "Nicola was like a bridezilla, right? So, and then on the other side, you know, the Beckhams are a very public family."

"You know what spot he's in? The same spot as Prince Harry. I mean, it's almost identical, right? Not talking to his father, not talking to his brother, in this case, brothers for Brooklyn. Total fallout." — Billy Bush

He continued, "There's all kinds of items out there where you can see that maybe they didn't love Nicola, or they didn't embrace Nicola. And Brooklyn is in a terrible spot. You know what spot he's in? The same spot as Prince Harry. I mean, it's almost identical, right? Not talking to his father, not talking to his brother, in this case, brothers for Brooklyn. Total fallout. The only difference is mom. The role of mom, who seems to be the focus of Brooklyn's ire. It's sad. And there's probably a little bit of truth on both sides, and we live in a world where two things cannot be true at the same time. But most things are."

Bush is hopeful that like Prince Harry, Brooklyn will one day be able to mend his relationship with his family.

"Like with Harry, you always hold a small little space, a little percentage that maybe they'll reconcile down the road and perhaps that's sadly in divorce. Who knows, it looks like if Brooklyn Beckham stays married to Nicola Peltz Beckham for eternity, the chances they heal are probably not great.

"But if something happens, maybe he does go back to his family, but right now he's taking his wife's side. What do they say? Happy wife, happy life. I mean, what choice does he have?"

He doesn't think Victoria or David were expecting that type of statement from their son.

"I think they're shocked. Who was the one that told mom, you know? Imagine, like, Victoria's in the house, and is it one of the other brothers? Mom, you're not gonna believe what Brooklyn did. Imagine her face, dad's face, and they're like, wait, what? He just went public, he just went nuclear," Bush said.

"I'm sure they were shocked, and now it's about as definitive and demonstrative as it could be. It doesn't look like healing is in the offing anytime too soon," Bush continued.

Bush said the seven-part statement Brooklyn made was a "big move."

Brooklyn posted several slides to his Instagram story on Monday, claiming he was standing up for himself for the "first time" in his life. He accused his famous parents of inappropriate behavior, disliking his now wife, and always putting the Beckham brand over family.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Brooklyn began. He said that his parents had gone to the press, which left him with "no choice" but to address the family rift publicly.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family," Brooklyn wrote.

He continued, "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family [with] performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships. … Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade."

Brooklyn continued making harsh claims about his family and said they "value public promotion and endorsements above all else."

"Brand Beckham comes first," he alleged.

"Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations. We’ve gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party and every press activity to show ‘our perfect family,'" he continued. "But the one time my wife asked for my mum’s support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires , my mum refused."

Nicola is a dog activist and co-founded the non-profit, Yogi's House, which helps rescue and rehome dogs.

Bush believes that the Beckham family is stronger than their brand.

"I think the Beckham brand ought to lay low for a minute, regroup, kind of look at each other and say, 'What's going on here? What are we doing?' How important is our oldest son to this unit?'" Bush said.

Brooklyn alleged that the night before his wedding, family members told him that Nicola was "not family." Brooklyn said Victoria "hijacked" his first dance at his wedding, which was in front of 500 guests at their Palm Beach, Florida, nuptials in 2022. He said Marc Anthony called him to the stage at the time when he was scheduled to dance with his wife. Instead, Victoria was waiting for him at the stage for a dance.

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life," Brooklyn said.

Bush said that Nicola is an "outspoken woman" who is "probably used to getting her way, much like Brooklyn's mom."

"It's very clear that Brooklyn is caught between his wife and his mother. What really shocked me in his stories and what he put out there was when he said, my mom at the wedding was dancing very inappropriately on me, not with me, on me. Which gave everybody the ick factor," Bush said.

