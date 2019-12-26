Billie Lourd honors late mom Carrie Fisher, grandma Debbie Reynolds in 'sad' holiday tribute about grief

Billie Lourd posted a touching tribute in honor of her late mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother Debbie Reynolds ahead of their three-year death anniversaries.

The 27-year-old actress opened up about dealing with loss on Christmas day to let her fans know they are "not alone."

"Happy holidays! (But also sad/emotional/weird/stressful holidays!) Sending my love to everyone who has lost someone they loved and is missing them a little extra today. I see you It's okay if everything ain't all merry and bright. It can be a mix of all of it. And that's okay," Lourd captioned a photo of herself as an infant with her mother and grandmother.

The somber caption continued: "Feel all the feelings - the good and the not so good. Eat something delish they used to love. Put on one of their favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry about them. Call one of their friends you haven't talked to in a while. Be kind and patient with yourself. Don't grieve in silence. You're not alone"

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016 at age 60, and her mother Reynolds passed away one day later, on Dec. 28, 2016, at 84 years old. The back-to-back deaths of the famous mother-daughter duo left Hollywood stars heartbroken.

Lourd often remembers her mother and grandmother on social media. Earlier this month, she posted a photo embracing her mother on the red carpet of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015. Fisher was best known for her iconic role as "Princess Leia" in the series.

Last month, the brave daughter also shouted out her mother in a touching birthday tribute on what would have been Fisher's 63rd birthday.

Today would have been my Momby's 63rd birthday. Not that I'm some kind of expert by any means, but on milestones (or whatever you want to call them) like this, I like to celebrate her by doing things that she loved to do. So here's a little video of me singing one of her favorite songs (American girl by Tom petty) in one of her favorite places (her bathtub of course). I'll probably have a pint of vanilla Haggen Dazs and a Coca Cola for dinner."