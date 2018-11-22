Billie Lourd reveals the Thanksgiving ‘tradition vibe’ she learned from grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd is all about family traditions!

The "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" star was a guest on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" on Tuesday, where she revealed the one Thanksgiving hack she learned from her grandmother, the late Debbie Reynolds.

"Cooking is a dangerous thing for me, I'm pretty inept in the kitchen," Billie, who is the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher and Bryan Lourd, admitted. "It's kind of scary, it's a dangerous time."

"What I do is lie. I bring something from a great restaurant and I put it in a sad little box and pretend like I did it," she added. "It's kind of become a family tradition vibe, my grandmother used to do it."

Billie continued on, joking to host James Corden that her grandmother used to do it "really poorly."

"One year she 'said' she was going to make everything, put it out, and my dad and I were serving the food on the plates and we're like, 'This isn't looking great,'" the 26-year-old actress explained. "So we checked under and it's El Pollo Loco. Nothing against El Pollo Loco -- I love a good El Pollo Loco, but at least put it in a different dish."

"So I do better," she claimed. "I put it in a sad Tupperware so it looks like I did it."

Well, looks like your secrets out now, Billie!