Billie Eilish gets 3-year restraining order for trespasser

Billie Eilish was granted a three-year extension on a restraining order she took out against a man who continuously trespassed at her home in Los Angeles.

Eilish, 18, initially was granted the order on May 11 by Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman. The trespasser, 24-year-old Prenell Rousseau of Farmingville, N.Y., is prohibited from coming in contact with, or within 100 yards of, the "Ocean Eyes" singer and her parents.

Eilish, her attorney and her parents phoned in to the hearing, held in a courtroom that was empty except for a reporter from The Associated Press and court staff because of tight coronavirus restrictions. All including the judge wore face masks.

BILLIE EILISH SAYS SHE 'CAN'T WIN' AFTER BEING CRITICIZED FOR SWIMSUIT POST

The order also prohibits Rousseau from assaulting or harassing the family, or from coming near Eilish’s workplaces.

Neither Rousseau nor an attorney for him appeared at the hearing. Messages left with possible relatives seeking comment from him were not immediately returned.

Eilish listened by phone but did not speak. Both of her parents answered yes when the judge asked them if they would like to be included in the order.

BILLIE EILISH ADMITS SHE FEELS MORE 'HATRED' TOWARD HER NOW THAN BEFORE GRAMMYS SWEEP

Eilish said in court documents that Rousseau showed “erratic behavior” as he appeared at the home she shares with her parents seven times on May 4 and 5 until he was finally arrested for trespassing.

Her attorney Mark D. Passin asked the judge for a five-year restraining order, but Gould-Saltman settled on three years after hearing that Rousseau had made no attempt to contact Eilish or her family outside of those two days.

BILLIE EILISH TALKS BODY IMAGE, FASHION CHOICES: 'MY BODY IS MINE'

The judge said she was not trying to minimize the threat, and emphasized that the order can be amended and extended if necessary.

In his first appearance at the home, Rousseau rang the doorbell and asked Eilish’s father through a surveillance camera whether she lived there, and persisted after he was told he had the wrong house.

The family called their private security service when he returned later the same evening.

“While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue,” Eilish said in court documents. “My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused.”

AARON CARTER'S BROTHER NICK GRANTED RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST HIM FOR 1 YEAR

The documents say Eilish and her family were frightened by Rousseau, in part because he did not wear a face mask in five of his appearances at the home, and repeatedly touched the doorbell and doorknob without gloves.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report