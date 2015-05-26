Bill Cosby postpones Charlotte stand-up show

Comedian Bill Cosby, who is facing numerous accusations from women who say he drugged them and sexually abused them, has postponed his appearance in Charlotte.



National Artists Corp. announced Friday that Cosby is postponing the performance scheduled for Feb. 22 in the Belk Theater. A statement from National Artists said scheduling conflicts led to the postponement, but also said Cosby “will be back soon to raise the roof with laughter.”



A new date for the show hasn’t been announced.



Accusations by more than 15 women have led to the cancellation of Cosby’s projects at NBC and Netflix. None of the accusations has been proven in court and the 77-year-old Cosby hasn’t been charged with a crime.



Cosby has continued to perform stand-up comedy shows, most recently in Colorado.

Click here to read more in The New York Post.