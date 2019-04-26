'Big Bang Theory' star gets encouragement from former 'Friends' star Courteney Cox: 'I remember that feeling'

“Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco got a bit of encouragement about the show ending from a fellow successful sitcom actress.

Cuoco and the rest of the series’ cast revealed on social media that they got together to do the table read for the series finale script, which is set to air on May 16. The star, who has played Penny on the show since 2007, posted about her very emotional reaction to the last script, including an image of herself in tears following the big day.

“Post table read for @bigbangtheory_cbs finale episode,” she captioned the image.

That’s when former “Friends” star Courteney Cox chimed in to give some encouraging words to her fellow actress.

“Awww I remember that feeling...and you guys have been together even longer,” Cox wrote in a comment.

“Friends” ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004. It’s still heralded as one of the most successful sitcoms on TV history and fans far and wide were upset that the story was finally coming to a close. “Big Bang Theory” meanwhile, will have run 12 seasons by the time it takes its final bow, two more than “Friends.”

Not only does “The Big Bang Theory” have a higher episode count than the NBC sitcom, but the intrepid gang of nerds is routinely rated as TV’s No. 1 sitcom. It only dipped to No. 2 in the 2017-2018 season when ABC’s short-lived reboot of “Roseanne” hit the screen.

In addition to the photo of herself crying over the final script, Cuoco shared another image showing the massive amount of tissues she needed to get through the read.

“Prepare yourselves ... for a finale that has truly given me a loss for words ❤️ Our whole universe,” she captioned the image.