Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston's recent in-flight emergency recalled by star: 'I was really scared'

Courteney Cox is speaking out about her and Jennifer Aniston's recent in-flight emergency.

“I’m not afraid of flying at all... my dad was a pilot… but I was really scared because when we were taking off, we heard this really loud bang and I was like, ‘Oh, that sounds like we should probably check that tire,'" the actress recalled to Extra in an interview published on Wednesday.

“There was no tire at all, there was no wheel," she continued. "Luckily, there are two wheels on each side and two in the front. I have to say, we were in the air for four hours, burning off fuel and just thought of what it is going to be like when we land… it was a really smooth landing.”

Cox, 54, went on to tell the outlet that she sent an "I love you" text to her 14-year-old daughter Coco Arquette.

"I didn’t say why," she explained, adding that she also spoke to boyfriend Johnny McDaid. "I told him everything that was going on and I FaceTimed him after.”

Last Friday, a private jet carrying Cox and Aniston was forced to make an emergency landing. The pals and former "Friends" stars were reportedly on a flight headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico when the plane circled back and landed at an airport in Ontario, California.

At the time, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told TMZ that a flight departed Los Angeles International Airport around 11 a.m., and, during takeoff, lost a wheel or a tire.

According to the gossip site, the plane was already over Mexican airspace, but the crew decided it wouldn't be safe to land, and the aircraft was subsequently diverted to Ontario International Airport.

However, the plane didn't touch down until around 2:05 p.m. because the pilot reportedly had to circle for hours, burning off fuel until it was considered safe to land.

In a statement to Fox News on Friday, the FAA public affairs manager, Pacific division, Ian Gregor, said: "A Gulfstream G4, tail number N729TY, lost a wheel or tire while departing from LAX. The aircraft departed without incident and circled near Ontario International Airport (ONT) to burn fuel. The plane landed at ONT without incident, with the gear down, shortly after 2 p.m. The plane's planned destination was Cabo San Lucas."

The FAA added that it could not provide information as to who was on the plane.

According to TMZ, the ladies — along with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly, and actor Jason Bateman's wife, Amanda Anka — were headed to Cabo to celebrate Aniston's 50th birthday.