'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco shares emotional behind-the-scenes snap from set: 'Cue tears!'

"Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco is giving fans an inside look at what it's like to wrap up the popular show.

In a behind-the-scenes photo shared by Cuoco, stars of the CBS sitcom can be seen holding back tears and smiling as they finish filming an episode for the final season.

"Only a few curtain calls left!! Cue tears!!!" Cuoco, 33, captioned the image featuring all six of her pals — Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik.

Several of the stars can be seen smiling and clapping in the frame, though many pointed out Cuoco, who plays Penny, appeared to be holding back tears.

"You holding back the tears in this you can see it’s a forced smile," one Instagram user commented on the post, which has received nearly 90,000 likes.

"I'm crying now," another replied.

"Love each episode but cry in my heart that it is all ending. I have watched ever since the first episode. Every character has grown so much. That is what made your show so wonderful! Thank you!" a third exclaimed.

"I hope the last curtain call says 'just joking! Another 3 more years!' Why not seriously????" a fan asked.

Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions first confirmed the long-running sitcom was coming to an "epic creative close" after Season 12 in August 2018. The news shocked both fans and cast members, including Cuoco, who said she "would have done 20 more years."

The actress has admitted she's going to have a difficult time letting the show go.

In February, Cuoco said she's planning to bring an item home from the set as a memento.

“It’s something that I love so much and I’ve looked at it for 12 years,” Cuoco told reporters during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, according to People, revealing she plans to keep a poster of two robots wrestling.

The print has been hanging on the back of Leonard (Galecki) and Sheldon’s (Parsons) door since they first started shooting the series back in September 2007, the magazine reports.

“It’s always in my eyeline from where I sit in the living room set, so I’m glad I’m going to put it in my own living room so I’ll see it forever,” Cuoco explained. “A lot of people want a lot of things, so I’ve already marked that one. It looks super random and weird, but it’s overly special to me.”

The final episode of "The Big Bang Theory" will air in May 2019.