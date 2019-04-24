'Big Bang Theory' cast reveals they've finally read the series finale script

“The Big Bang Theory” cast revealed that they’ve all read the script for the show's last episode.

Kaley Cuoco has been posting almost non-stop about the final days of filming on the hit CBS comedy. She previously posted behind-the-scenes content as well as eulogized the show’s last annual flash mob performance. However, on Wednesday she shared the biggest sign that the show is finally over yet.

The star took to Instagram to show the final page of the script. Fortunately for fans, there are no spoilers involved. The image in question only shows the final words: “END OF SERIES.”

“Yea, didn’t sleep,” Cuoco captioned the photo.

Her co-star Kunal Nayyar shared a similar image revealing that the cast got together for a table-read of the final episode.

Co-star Melissa Rauch posted a photo of the cast sitting with the writers on set where she too revealed that the group got together to read how the series concludes. Unfortunately, no one spilled any secrets about what to expect.

“About to go into our table read for the series finale written by this group of geniuses ~ AKA: the heart and soul of [‘The Big Bang Theory’],” Rauch wrote.

CBS previously announced that the long-running sitcom would end after Season 12, which will air its final episode on May 16.

“We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to an epic creative close,” a joint statement from CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions read at the time of the announcement.

The show premiered in 2007 and has since earned 52 Emmy nominations and 10 wins. It ranked as TV’s top sitcom up until the 2017-2018 season, when the “Roseanne” reboot bumped it to second place.

