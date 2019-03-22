'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco debuts as host of new travel series dedicated to lowering CO2 emissions

As “The Big Bang Theory” draws ever-closer to its May series finale, one of the principal cast members is having no trouble finding work.

Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny on the massively popular sitcom, is trying her hand at game-show hosting by way of a new YouTube series sponsored by Shell titled “The Great Travel Hack.” The 33-year-old pits two teams against each other in a bid to travel to a predetermined destination while leaving behind the lowest possible carbon footprint.

“Energy is all around us – it powers our lives and keeps us moving. But as populations grow and thrive, so does the need for more energy. Especially when it comes to transport,” the show’s description reads. “This increasing demand is contributing to rising CO2 emissions and putting pressure on our climate. We must find ways to both produce more and cleaner energy and use it better. But what does the road ahead look like? Could we keep moving forward while thinking forward?”

The series dropped its first five episodes on Thursday featuring Cuoco and a slew of travel-savvy contestants. Hosting the travel show isn’t the star’s only post-sitcom gig. It was previously reported that she’d been tapped to be the voice actress behind DC Comics and Warner Bros’ upcoming animated series based on the “Batman” villain Harley Quinn.

In the new animated series, Cuoco will be joined by fellow voice actors Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Jason Alexander, Wanda Sykes, Giancarlo Esposito, Natalie Morales, Jim Rash, Diedrich Bader, Tony Hale and Chris Meloni.