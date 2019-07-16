Beyoncé tells Meghan Markle and Prince Harry their son Archie is 'so beautiful'

Beyoncé appeared to have kind words for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan Markle, 37, made their golden carpet debut at the London premiere of "The Lion King" on Sunday, where they mingled with Beyoncé, 37, and her husband Jay-Z, 49. At one point, according to a tweet from the Daily Mail’s royal correspondent Rebecca English, they began to talk about their respective children.

“The baby, so beautiful. We love you guys,” the “Crazy in Love” singer reportedly told the royal couple.

Prince Harry then asked the couple about their twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, who are 2 years old.

“They are not here. They don't come on every trip. We left them at home. They would have loved to have been here,” Beyoncé purportedly responded.

Jay-Z then went on to offer advice to the new parents, who welcomed their first-born in May.

"The best advice I can give you: always find time for yourself," he advised.

The encounter comes after Beyoncé seemingly paid tribute to Markle on her Instagram in February.

Separately, Markle was criticized online for how she held Archie at a recent charity polo event. It was the first outing since the 2-month-old baby boy was christened in a private ceremony.

