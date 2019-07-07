Meghan Markle's father speaks out on baby Archie's christening

Meghan Markle remains estranged from her paternal family, even after the birth and christening of her and Prince Harry's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Thomas Markle revealed to The Daily Mail that he wasn't invited to Archie's private christening this weekend, though Duchess Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was in attendance.

"I have been asked if I would have liked to have gone to Britain to see my new grandson being christened," Thomas, 74, said in an interview published Sunday. "I was an altar boy at age 12, a confirmed member of the Queen's church at age 14, and Archie is my new grandson, so of course I would have enjoyed being there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parents health and happiness."

The Daily Mail reports that though Thomas was raised Anglican, Duchess Meghan wasn't baptized as a child because Ragland didn't share Thomas' religious beliefs. Thomas and Ragland wed at the Self-Realization Fellowship Temple in Los Angeles.

The Temple reportedly follows the teachings of guru Paramahansa Yogananda, who endorses yoga and deep breathing to achieve spiritual enlightenment.

Duchess Meghan, 37, was baptized in the Church of England before her royal wedding Prince Harry.

In addition to Ragland, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles and Princess Diana's sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale all attended the private christening at Windsor Castle.

A total of 25 guests reportedly attended Archie's baptism.

Duchess Meghan has been estranged from her father since he missed her and Prince Harry's wedding and repeatedly spoke about the Sussexes to the press. Thomas reportedly claimed he hasn't been able to reach Duchess Meghan, alleging that she is in a "cone of silence" among the royals.

Duchess Meghan sent Thomas a handwritten letter begging him to stop speaking to tabloids — which he later released to a tabloid, allegedly to clear his name after he'd felt wronged by several of her friends who'd spoken about their difficult relationship in the media.

Thomas previously also confessed to hanging up on Prince Harry when the Duke of Sussex confronted him about staging paparazzi photos leading up to the royal wedding, a move that was orchestrated by Duchess Meghan's estranged sister Samantha.