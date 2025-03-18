‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star Tori Spelling ‘at a loss for words’ over meeting music icon

While "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Tori Spelling is no stranger to Hollywood glitz and glam, she recently admitted a certain A-list celebrity left her spellbound.

"I literally don't get starstruck by anyone," Spelling confessed to Fox News Digital at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet Monday night.

"I grew up in this business with my dad," she explained, referring to her father, legendary producer Aaron Spelling. She then gestured to iconic musician Billy Idol, who was standing nearby, and added, "Seeing him right now, I'm at a loss for words."

Although Spelling shared that she grew up surrounded by stars and has been immersed in the world of entertainment from an early age, she admitted how meeting Idol left her starstruck.

"I just met Billy Idol on the red carpet, so my evening is complete… I never ask for a selfie from anyone and I got one."

The "Cradle of Love" singer joined the actress during the Fox News Digital interview, as Spelling attempted to contain her excitement on the red carpet next to him.

"Thank you, Tori," Idol laughed. "It’s lovely to meet her. Wow."

Spelling added, "I said that I never ask other celebrities for a photo, but I took a selfie because I'm in awe of you."

Idol replied, "Fantastic."

The mom-of-five stepped out on the red carpet in a fun, ruffled light blue overall dress, with a white crop top underneath. Her blonde hair was styled in two braids with matching butterfly accessories. She completed her look with black Converse sneakers.

Idol sported a long white button-down with studs and a large silver-chained necklace. He wore a black jacket and matching pants, with boots.

In January 2023, Idol was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Idol has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide and was one of the early stars of MTV in the 1980s. Some of his biggest hits include "Dancing With Myself," "White Wedding," "Rebel Yell," "Mony Mony," "Hot in the City," "Flesh For Fantasy" and "Cradle Of Love."

Spelling continued to tell Fox News Digital which artists she was looking forward to seeing at the star-studded event.

"I want to see Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, Lady Gaga is getting an award, LL Cool J, I’ve known him forever… It's going to be a great night. Such a great lineup."