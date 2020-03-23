Bethenny Frankel manufacturing, donating coronavirus kits and masks to thousands of health care workers and at-risk people

Bethenny Frankel revealed that she’s manufacturing and donating hundreds of thousands of supplies, including surgical masks. to people at a high risk for contracting coronavirus — including health care workers.

The former “Real Housewives of New York” star says she has been in touch with hospitals, smaller clinics, FEMA and other medical professionals around the United States and will be donating thousands of medical-grade masks and other supplies to those at high risk through her BStrong organization.

“#BeStrong has now committed to 150k+ masks to be distributed to Mass. General, UCLA, Cedars Sinai, Mt. Sinai, NYU, Newton Wellesley, and more hospitals all over the country - this is because of YOU! Thousands of dollars are coming in by the minute and we need to keep it going! Our healthcare workers cannot protect themselves and need support,” the 49-year-old wrote on Instagram. “We are also donating #coronakits to healthcare workers who need hydration, sanitization, and immune building supplies. #THISISACRISIS.”

The star’s “coronakits” reportedly include hand sanitizer, hydration kits, gloves, immune boosters and more.

On her Instagram Story Sunday, Frankel further updated her fans on her organization’s ongoing efforts as well as how important people's donations have been.

“We are in touch with hospitals nationwide who are desperately seeking masks in EVERY state,” she wrote. “We are manufacturing & shipping.”

“The money that you guys are donating is going to all the smaller hospitals. We are taking care of everything. We are all over this. Keep donating, we are on the mask-task like you wouldn’t believe,” she continued in a video message. “The mask task is my b---- right now, so just trust and believe.”

Frankel noted that she has six assistants working around-the-clock to make sure that these supplies are getting out to those in the country that need them as quickly as possible. She also gave hospital workers an avenue to reach out to BStrong to get their name on the growing list of people she hopes will benefit from this hard work.

“Also, FEMA just said that if hospitals want to source masks that they can get reimbursed by FEMA,” she said. “So, hospitals, come to us. We have masks, we are manufacturing them by the minute and then you can get reimbursed.”

According to TMZ, BStrong is partnering with Global Empowerment Mission to manufacture masks and other essentials all over the world. The grand total that she and the organization has committed to has reportedly ballooned from 10,000 N-95 masks to more than 500,000. The star told the outlet that people across the nation should be seeing the fruits of this labor in a matter of days.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has sickened more than 339,259 people worldwide and has left more than 14,000 dead, with thousands of new cases confirmed each day. The death toll in the United States climbed to 471, while infections passed 35,000.