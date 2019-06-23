Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Beth Chapman in medically-induced coma: report

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Beth Chapman gives update on grim cancer diagnosisVideo

Beth Chapman gives update on grim cancer diagnosis

Fox411: Beth Chapman gave fans an indirect update on her battle with throat cancer by way of the first trailer for her upcoming A&amp;E special 'Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives.'

Beth Chapman — the wife of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" — was reportedly placed in a medically-induced coma over the weekend in Hawaii.

"Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you," Duane Chapman, otherwise known as "Dog the Bounty Hunter," tweeted on Sunday.

Beth, 51, was diagnosed in November 2017 with stage 2 throat cancer. She underwent successful surgery, but doctors later told her the cancer had returned. She began chemotherapy in December, and in April was rushed to a hospital in Hawaii with "serious breathing issues."

FLASHBACK: 'DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER'S' BETH CHAPMAN RUSHED INTO SURGERY AFTER MASS FOUND IN HER THROAT

As of Saturday, she was in a medically-induced coma at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, according to Hawaii News Now.

Duane Chapman, 66, previously told Fox News the couple, who starred in their hit A&E reality television show from 2004 until 2012, credits faith with helping them survive.

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman and wife Beth Chapman have stuck together as she battles throat cancer.

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman and wife Beth Chapman have stuck together as she battles throat cancer. (Getty)

"Faith is probably the No. 1 thing in our lives, no matter what we’re faced with... Through this cancer episode, we had to drum up as much faith as we could. And the Bible talks about having faith as small as a mustard seed," he said. "And that’s not much... And I thank God that we had at least that much faith to get her through that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for the Chapman family did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.