'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Beth Chapman undergoing chemotherapy for throat cancer, lawyer says

"Dog the Bounty Hunter" star Beth Chapman is currently undergoing treatments for throat cancer in Los Angeles, Fox News can confirm.

"Beth started chemo for throat cancer last month. The treatments are in LA. They are going well, but they certainly take their toll on Beth," Chapman family attorney Andrew Brettler told Fox News on Monday.

Beth Chapman, 51, was hospitalized last November after she had trouble breathing overnight. The next morning, doctors found a blockage in her throat and determined her cancer had returned.

"Unfortunately, Beth’s cancer has come back. It’s serious and her doctors are evaluating her treatment options," Brettler told Fox News at the time.

Brettler noted that Beth hasn’t been letting her diagnosis put a damper on her will to live and confirmed that she and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, have started filming their latest series, “Dog’s Most Wanted.”

“The Chapmans certainly have a lot on their plate. They just started filming for the new WGN show while Beth’s been going through treatment,” Brettler told Fox News. “[It’s] not easy.”

In 2017, Beth was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer and wrote in a letter to friends that she was shocked to learn of her diagnosis.

"I've been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, 'You have cancer,'" she wrote.

She continued, "After months of a nagging cough, a routine checkup resulted in a diagnosis of stage II throat cancer. I have what is referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing. My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses."

Speaking to Fox News after his wife's diagnosis, Dog, 64, credited the couple's faith in helping them survive.

"Faith is probably the number one thing in our lives, no matter what we’re faced with... Through this cancer episode, we had to drum up as much faith as we could. And the bible talks about having faith as small as a mustard seed. And that’s not much... And I thank God that we had at least that much faith to get her through that."

