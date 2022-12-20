'Below Deck' star Kate Chastain reveals that she will be raising her baby on her own

"Below Deck" star Kate Chastain will be raising her baby "solo."

The reality star recently revealed the news of her pregnancy on her Instagram, with no mention of who the father of the child was. Although Chastain has still not revealed any details about her baby's father, she did share that she would be raising the child on her own during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

"I think being a Chief Stu really trained me for it," Chastain said of raising her baby.

"I'm doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I'm happy to do it alone," Chastain continued.

During her appearance on the talk show, she mentioned that she knows the sex of the baby and has a name picked out, neither of which she revealed.

"I'm saving that a little bit," she said of the baby's name.

Chastain was part of Capt. Lee Rosbach's crew on the reality show "Below Deck" for six seasons before her departure in February 2020.

She started her career as a third stewardess and was able to work her way up to Chief Stu by the end of her time as a member of Capt. Lee's crew.

After leaving "Below Deck," she remained in the reality show scene by co-hosting and executive producing the show "Bravo's Chat Room" and making frequent appearances on "Below Deck Galley Talk."

Chastain announced the news of her pregnancy on her Instagram on Dec. 13, 2022, with a photo showcasing her baby bump.