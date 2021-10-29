'Below Deck Mediterranean' star Mark Howard dead at 65

Mark Howard, known for appearing in the first season of "Below Deck Mediterranean," has died. He was 65.

The reality star's passing was confirmed in an Instagram post from the franchise's official account.

Included in the post was a photo of Howard, a captain, from the show.

"Our thoughts and sincerest sympathies are with the family and friends of the respected Captain Mark Howard," read the caption. "As the captain of the first season of ‘Below Deck Med,’ he will always be remembered for his many contributions and mentorship and will forever remain part of the Bravo family."

TMZ reports that he died last week at his home in Florida, according to a family friend. His death was reportedly sudden.

The circumstances surrounding his death are currently unclear.

Howard starred in 13 episodes of the Bravo reality show, which followed the crew of a luxury yacht in the Mediterranean Sea. His season ran from spring to summer 2016.

Per the outlet, the star was well-respected on-board and was very hands-on with his crew members.

He grew up in Michigan, TMZ reports, citing an online biography, and had nearly 30 years of experience when it came to operating boats. He also had his pilot's license.

Howard is survived by his wife, Susan.

Howard's family could not be reached for comment.

"Below Deck Mediterranean" wrapped its seventh season less than two weeks ago with a reunion episode hosted by Andy Cohen.

"Mediterranean" is a spin-off of Bravo's "Below Deck – set in the Caribbean -- which began airing in 2013. The reality show's ninth season kicked off earlier this week.

