'Below Deck' alum Kate Chastain is pregnant with her first baby

Chastain was on 'Below Deck' for six seasons

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
‘Below Deck’ star Kate Chastain is on to her next journey with her baby on the way. 

The reality star announced the news of her pregnancy on her Instagram, showcasing her baby bump.

"I'm already planning so many birthday theme parties for you," Chastain wrote on her Instagram post. 

"Below Deck" star Kate Chastain recently announced her first pregnancy on Instagram. 

"Below Deck" star Kate Chastain recently announced her first pregnancy on Instagram.  (Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Chastain spoke to People about her excitement for this next chapter. 

"I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother," she told the outlet. "It's something I've always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!"

Chastain was part of Capt. Lee Rosbach's crew for six seasons before she left the show in February 2020. 

Kate Chastain was part of the "Below Deck" crew led by Capt. Lee Rosbach.

Kate Chastain was part of the "Below Deck" crew led by Capt. Lee Rosbach. (Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

After working on the yacht for six seasons and starring on the popular reality show, Chastain went on to executive produce and co-host "Bravo's Chat Room" and often is on the show "Below Deck Galley Talk," where "Below Deck" cast members discuss episodes of the show. 

The Florida native began her yachting career in 2007, according to Bravo's website and started as a third stewardess. She continued to move up the ranks with more experience and ended her career as a chief stewardess. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending