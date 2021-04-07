'Below Deck' star Daisy Kelliher reveals the guest request that makes her ‘panic’

The new season of "Below Deck" delivers on its promise of intense drama on the high seas.

Not only is the crew living in tight quarters on an expensive sailing yacht, but they also managed to complete a charter season during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in summer 2020.

Chief Stewardess, Daisy Kelliher, was the crew leader on the Parsifal III as they sailed around the coast of Croatia. She spoke to Fox News about the drama on board, being a fair and supportive boss, and how the crew, production, and guests handled the COVID crisis.

Fox News: What was it like living on a yacht in Croatia in the middle of a pandemic?

Daisy Kelliher: Well, we tested twice a week and we created a bubble system. So anybody who wasn't part of our bubble, we obviously had no interaction with.

There were a lot of procedures to follow. Anyone behind the scenes was wearing masks, and obviously, hygiene was a big part of it.

'BELOW DECK' STAR CAPTAIN LEE ROSBACH RECALLS OUTRAGEOUS REQUESTS FROM RICH GUESTS

Fox News: Has there ever been a guest request you felt that you couldn't handle?

Kelliher: Someone will ask me something as small as [a theme party] and I honestly will panic. You'll see me running around. I just can't envision something until it's there. Then all of a sudden you get all these props and then you're like, 'Wow, we pulled this off.'

Fox News: Who did you have the most friction with this season?

Kelliher: The friction between me and Natasha [the chef] was there and that continues, even though we do have a good working relationship. We're still friends. But, yes, we had natural friction. We weren't each other's, you know, person, which that's okay. The person I got on most with was probably Ali [Third Stewardess] and we're still pretty good friends.

KATE CHASTAIN ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE FROM 'BELOW DECK' AFTER 6 SEASONS

Fox News: How do you balance being friends with the women on board and also their superior?

Kelliher: I'm a very girly girl and I love men, don't get me wrong, but I do believe women should stick together and bring each other up. Obviously, I [have] natural friction with Natasha, but other than that, I am always going to defend my team and stick up for them. I think if you're able to create that environment, it's just so productive and great for the guests and great for the crew.

Fox News: There was a moment early on where Ali was uncomfortable being on TV in a bikini and you comforted her. Is that something you battled with as well?

Kelliher: You're on TV and [it can be] horrific. [Even in my personal life] I go down to the beach and you have to get your courage together and go, 'OK, I'm going to wear this bikini.' To do that on TV is just another level of, you know, trying to find that self-confidence and trying to find that courage. And I said to Ali, we're going to have to just get over this and embrace this and just have fun which we did.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News: Were you nervous about being mic'd up or filmed all the time?

Kelliher: Yeah, massively. I was really worried about it joining the show. But you just don't have any time to think because we are doing a real job and it is extremely fast-paced and high energy. [The cameras] just follow you and they're very good about stepping out [of the way]. I can literally walk very, very fast and they will they'll just get out of your way. You don't need to stop for them. You don't need to walk around them. They're very professional and they let us get on with our job.

"Below Deck: Sailing Yacht" airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.