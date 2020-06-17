'Below Deck Mediterranean' newbie Peter Hunziker fired from Bravo for 'racist post'

Bravo has fired “Below Deck Mediterranean” newbie Peter Hunziker after he reshared a “racist post” on his social media.

"Peter Hunziker of Below Deck Mediterranean has been terminated for his racist post,” Bravo announced across its social media platforms on June 17. The deckhand only appeared in three episodes of Season 5, which premiered on June 1.

The statement continued: “Bravo and 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes.”

Hunziker reposted a meme on social media that “ depicted shocking racist and sexual imagery,” according to The Daily Mail.

The deckhand was also under fire for referring to his boss, Malia White, as a “sweetie” or “sweetheart.” Captain Sandy reprimanded him for his sexist language in a recent episode.

Hunziker’s firing comes on the heels of the network terminating several cast members for racially insensitive posts that have been scrutinized during the Black Lives Matter movement.

Last week, Bravo announced that it fired "Vanderpump Rules" stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni for a number of racially insensitive actions.

Faith Stowers said Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 27, called police on her and falsely saying she was a black woman they saw in a tabloid who was wanted for theft. “I did not realize the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions,” Schroeder said in an apology on Instagram.

Doute similarly said in a statement, “Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her.”

Boyens' and Caprioni’s past racist tweets were exposed last winter. "I do not condone any of the heinous comments made in the past by Max and Brett and I am glad they understand the severity of their offenses and have shown utmost remorse and contrition. I embrace a community of diversity and do not tolerate bigotry of any form within my workplace," SUR owner Lisa Vanderpump said in a statement to Us Weekly.

She added: "While both have now matured as adults, they have shown remorse for their prior reckless defamatory statements. I do sincerely believe both have learned the power and impact words can have, and I have every hope this will be a lifelong lesson for them as we move into this new decade.”