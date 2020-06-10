Lisa Vanderpump breaks silence over firing of 'Vanderpump Rules' cast members: 'I condemn all forms of cruelty'

Lisa Vanderpump is speaking out amid the firing of four cast members from her Bravo show "Vanderpump Rules."

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were all axed Tuesday for their past racially insensitive and racist behavior.

The 59-year-old broke her silence on Instagram, writing Wednesday: “Over the past two weeks, many things have been brought to my attention, of which I and many others were previously unaware. It was necessary for me to be quiet until now, until decisions had been made. Now I can freely speak from the heart."

“As we’ve seen such devastating sadness that has played out globally, we all have a part to play to create a kinder, more just society. My hope is for this generation to treat each other with respect and humanity, and realize that actions have; and should have, consequences," she added.

“As many of you know, after watching me for 10 years, I have always been an equal rights activist and ally -- my family, my businesses and I condemn all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment. We’ve never tolerated it in the workplace or our lives."

"While you only see a fraction of our employees on the show, a specific friend group, across all of our companies, we have always been a very diverse group of people -- every color, ethnicity and sexual orientation. Most of our employees have worked for us for over a decade, and we have become a family; one that embraces and celebrates each other’s differences. I am proud of the inclusive company that we’ve created. We will continue to embrace diversity as one of our greatest strengths, and I’m excited to give you deeper look into the multi-faceted fabric of our company in the future.”

Vanderpump added that “the world needs to move forward with a kinder generation,” so all its citizens can feel “safe, heard and appreciated in their communities.”

Bravo previously confirmed the departures to Fox News in a statement: “Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules."

The decision came after former "VPR" cast member Faith Stowers revealed in a recent interview that Schroeder and Doute once called the cops on her in 2018 and tried to pin crimes on her she didn't commit.

Stowers said that an article was posted online about an African-American woman who was allegedly wanted for theft, and Schroeder and Doute thought Stowers looked like the woman and reported her.

Meanwhile, Boyens and Caprioni both had racist tweets from their pasts uncovered.

All parties have since apologized.

Schroeder said: "My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that… What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

While Doute said: “Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her… I’m ashamed, embarrassed and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

Boyens and Caprioni apologized on the Season 8 reunion last week.

Boyens, who is the general manager of TomTom, said: "I'm an adult now, and I cringe even thinking that I said those things... I just want to say I'm just really, sincerely sorry. I'm not even -- there's no excuse."

Caprioni, a waiter at SUR, said: "It's something I regret deeply."