'Below Deck' star Captain Sandy on yachts, cruises after coronavirus: Don't 'live in fear'

"Below Deck" star Captain Sandy Yawn doesn't believe people should live in fear of boarding yachts after the coronavirus pandemic recedes.

The Bravo star lives at sea for weeks and even months at a time and knows a thing or two about sea protocols. In a video from her home in quarantine, Yawn opened up about the importance of not letting fear of COVID-19 stop people from taking cruises in the future.

"So going to the grocery store isn't safe. Are you going to live your life in fear or are you going to live your life and take precautions?" Sandy said to TMZ. "I choose to live my life and take precautions. If I live the rest of my life in fear then I have no quality of life."

For those who do not see themselves boarding a cruise ship anytime soon, Sandy advised, "Be smart, use your brain and do some deductive reasoning and take some precautions, but live."

The reality star added that new protocols already put in place aboard ships include wearing personal protection and "working double-time" to disinfect the vessels.

She also shared her eagerness to get back to filming this fall.

"Listen, the only thing people are doing is watching TV and listening to podcasts so we've got to film! We take temperatures, we sign releases, we get tested and we stay in quarantine until we go film. That's what I would do if I was in charge!"