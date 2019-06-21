Bella Thorne reveals she never learned how to read or count, had to teach herself

Bella Thorne revealed that she had to teach herself how to read and count later in life than most.

The 21-year-old celebrity got her start as a child model before pivoting over to the world of TV and movies. Having started out so young in the business, the former Disney star admitted in a recent podcast interview that no one ever taught her the basics of numbers and literacy, so she learned on-the-fly as she built her brand and business.

Thorne appeared on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast to discuss her upcoming book “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul.” During the interview, hosts Maria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano asked her about her greatest accomplishments.

“I don’t talk about it in this one, but in the third book it would be the fact that I never learned how to read and I learned how to read from reading scripts,” Thorne revealed (via Us Weekly). “I never learned how to count and I learned how to count from counting my dad’s cash. I’m obsessed with money and literal cash.”

The former “Famous In Love” star went on to note that she’s had to learn a lot of basic life skills in order to thrive in Hollywood and show business.

“I didn’t know how to dance. I had two left feet and I couldn’t even bounce on the same rhythm, and I did a dance show about dancing. I was tone death and I own a record label, and I’m signed with Sony as an artist. And I can f---ing sing a capella like a b---- a-- now. So, f--- with me.”

Thorne also noted that she never wrote scripts, but is now writing a series. She says she had $200 to her name at age 18, but was buying a house by age 19. In addition to having to teach herself, Thorne revealed during a 2012 segment called “The Time I…” that she’s dyslexic.

The “Assassination Nation” actress has been flexing her showbusiness muscles as of late after releasing her own nude photos in an effort to take power away from an alleged hacker and blackmailer.

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg made negative comments about Thorne’s decision to take nude photos in the first place, prompting a passionate and fiery response from the young star.

"I'm not gonna lie, I want to say I feel pretty disgusting, you know, I feel pretty disgusting, Whoopi, now that everyone's seen my sh*t. I hope you're so f---ing happy," Thorne continued. "I can only imagine all the kids who have their s--- released and then they commit suicide. You're so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation."