Mod Sun denies keeping Bella Thorne's passport, computer after split, says she's 'just lying' to get press

Rapper Mod Sun is fighting back against ex Bella Thorne’s accusations that he’s holding her passport, laptop and wallet hostage.

Sun told us Thorne is “just lying” to keep her name in the press — and that, in fact, he’s the one who’s missing belongings.

Last week, Disney star Thorne said on Sirius XM that Sun had kept the items after their April breakup and complained, “I just recently missed this big work opportunity I had because of this passport situation.”

BELLA THORNE POSTS HER OWN NUDE PHOTOS AFTER GETTING HACKED

But on Monday, Sun told Page Six, “I want to clear my name.”

“All three of those things aren’t at my house,” he told us exclusively. “The day after we broke up she left my house with two things: a guitar and laptop,” he said and claimed that her team picked up her passport the next day at 8 a.m.

BELLA THORNE GETS CANDID ABOUT HER BISEXUALITY

BELLA THORNE ROCKS BIKINI AFTER MOD SUN SPLIT

A rep for Sun subsequently told us of the timeline: “She alerted him around 11 p.m. [on] June 5 and someone from her team picked it up midday [on] June 6 within 24 hours of requesting it.”

Meanwhile, he said he’s never had her wallet. “I don’t want to look like the bad guy. I am down to be open and honest and transparent. If I f–ked up or done s–t, I will be an open book — but she is just lying. . . it’s really hurtful.”

BELLA THORNE, BENJAMIN MASCOLO ARE INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL AFTER MOD SUN SPLIT

Sun said Thorne’s team has since sent him a list of her things that they claim that he still has, and “none of that is passport, wallet or laptop. It’s like a Fendi jacket, vintage clothes and Chanel lamp I bought her. … I am not trying to take her Christmas presents. There are six garbage bags of like brand-[name] clothes in the wrapping that she has never worn that I gathered over a week.”

In April, cops were called to Sun’s Woodland Hills, California, home after Thorne allegedly showed up there while Sun wasn’t home and let herself in to find her things.

BELLA THORNE, MOD SUN BREAKUP GETS UGLY

At the beginning of June, the rapper had tweeted about selling Thorne’s things on eBay — a jab he later claimed was a joke.

Sun said that it’s actually his possessions that are MIA.

MOD SUN, BELLA THORNE BREAK UP AFTER MORE THAN A YEAR TOGETHER

“She has stuff of mine, really nice clothes. I’m a pretty stylish motherf–ker.”

They had dated for more than a year and broke up at Coachella.

Thorne was later seen with singer Benjamin Mascolo.

Sun said, “I have to clear my name now. I am really moving on — I am 36 days sober; I am doing great. She threw that [claim] out there to keep the whole press thing going. She’s calling me hungry, but she is the one that wants that [attention].”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thorne’s reps did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.