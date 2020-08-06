Bella Hadid flips off NYPD officers for not wearing masks: ‘U guys look goofy’

Bella Hadid stuck up her middle finger at the NYPD for not wearing masks as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hadid, 23, stood at a distance from five officers who were not wearing facial coverings. The model had her mask on as she flipped off the public servants.

“Hi @nypd masks are for all of our safety, not just urs….” the model captioned the photo on her Instagram Story which was also captured by a fan on Twitter.

Hadid also posted a photo of herself in front of a group of NYPD officers with her arms folded in disapproval.

“U guys look goofy,” she wrote.

The model has previously opened up about her battle with Lyme Disease.

According to the official website of the city of New York, citizens are mandated to “wear a face covering when outside their home if unable to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.”

Hadid has spent her time in quarantine at her mother Yolanda Hadid’s farm in Pennsylvania. However, she recently returned to NYC for modeling gigs.

“I’m really eager to get back to work and make art again,” she told Elle magazine on Monday. “Moving into the next season, I hope we can find a proactive way to move forward in a safe, healthy way.”

Hadid continued: “I think that our sets will be smaller and more intimate, which will be nice for a change. We’ll also need to be aware of not using the same makeup brushes at shows, and implement many other health regulations to keep people safe.”

The model also described herself as a “workaholic” and admitted she “found spending three months at home [intense].”

Hadid’s trip to NYC was highly anticipated.

“I miss smiling at people. I miss hugging, a lot. I miss walking around and listening to music,” she told the outlet about her Manhattan life. “It’s different when you’re in the city. You can walk forever—going nowhere and somehow still feeling like you’ve got somewhere to be.”